Biden says unaware of content of classified docs found at think tank

MEXICO CITY, Jan 11: US President Joe Biden said Tuesday that he was unaware of the contents of classified documents from his time as vice president found at an office he used at a Washington think tank, expressing surprise at their discovery.

"People know I take classified documents, classified information seriously," he told reporters after a summit in Mexico City.

"I was briefed about this discovery and surprised to learn there were any government records that were taken there to that office. But I don't know what's in the documents," Biden said.

"We're cooperating fully with the review," he said, adding he hoped it would be completed soon.

Biden's special counsel Richard Sauber said on Monday that the president's lawyers discovered the documents last November while clearing out the office space and handed them over to the National Archives, which handles all such materials.

He described it as "a small number of documents with classified markings" that were found in a locked closet at the Penn Biden Center, a think tank affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania.

"The documents were not the subject of any previous request or inquiry" and since handing them over, Biden's attorneys have also cooperated "to ensure that any Obama-Biden Administration records are appropriately in the possession of the Archives," he said.

In August, authorities searched ex-president Donald Trump's residence at Mar-a-Lago after he failed to respond to repeated requests for cooperation on retrieving documents taken from the White House after his 2020 election loss.

Meanwhile, Republicans controlling the US House of Representatives voted on Tuesday to launch an investigation into what they term President Joe Biden's weaponization of the federal government, but Democrats branded it a partisan fishing expedition.

Republicans have been promising to use their new majority against the Justice Department, FBI and other federal agencies investigating Republican former president Donald Trump and his supporters who on Jan. 6, 2021, stormed the Capitol.

The party-line vote on Tuesday aims to do just that, setting up a "Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government." The body is set to launch a wide-ranging probe of Democrat Biden's administration, which Republicans accuse of "weaponizing" the FBI against Trump.

Republicans will also investigate claims that the Biden administration has pressured big-tech companies to censor views that run contrary to White House policy. The bill establishing the panel said lawmakers would probe how the executive branch works with the private sector, nonprofit groups and other agencies "to facilitate action against" American citizens. AFP, REUTERS











