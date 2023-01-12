Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 11:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

India to buy, deploy portable air defence missiles along disputed border with China

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86

Jan 11: India will buy portable air Defence missiles to deploy along the borders with China as militarization in the region gathers speed and hostilities between the two countries enter a third year.
The Defence Acquisition Council -headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh - cleared the purchase of the very short-range missiles that can be carried by troops, according to a statement issued late on Tuesday.
"In view of the recent developments along the Northern borders there is a need to focus on effective Air Defence weapon systems which are man portable and can be deployed quickly in rugged terrain," the ministry said.
Meant for neutralizing low altitude aerial threats at close range, the missile is designed and developed by Indian research organization DRDO and is similar to US-made FIM-92 Stinger surface-to-surface missiles. Such Defence missile systems have proved to be effective in recent conflicts and the Pentagon is providing at least 1,600 Stinger missile systems to Ukraine to fend off Russian air attacks.
Tensions along the Asian nations' disputed border have simmered since the June 2020 clash - the worst in more than 40 years - left at least 20 Indian and at least four Chinese soldiers dead. That fighting was centered around the Himalayan region of Ladakh, along their 3,488-kilometer (2,170-mile) border known as the Line of Actual Control.
Last month, troops clashed in the northeast Indian border state of Arunachal Pradesh. Military commanders of the South-Asian nations have held 17-rounds to talks to attempt to defuse the border crisis, but progress has been glacial.    BLOOMBERG


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fresh cyclone to hit California after historic storms
Policemen carry away an environmentalist in the
Myanmar junta hits ethnic rebels with air strikes near India border
India is bright spot in global economy: Modi
Biden says unaware of content of classified docs found at think tank
A woman and a child walk along a road with red
India to buy, deploy portable air defence missiles along disputed border with China
US, Russia clash at UN meeting over 'violent extremism' in Africa


Latest News
Man found dead in Pabna
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Prince Harry’s memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Chuadanga records lowest temperature in country
Schoolboy killed in Thakurgaon road crash
Air quality: Dhaka world’s 3rd most polluted city this morning
Teenage worker dies jumping off spa centre building during DNCC drive
Peru anti-government protests spread, with clashes in Cusco
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
College student killed in Dhaka's Tejgaon as train hits him
Most Read News
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
Chittagong University expels 17 BCL men among 18
'We will continue socio-economic development if voted to power again'
HC declines to hear Minni's bail plea
PM Hasina likely to visit Japan in April
Tipu, Pritee murders: Feb 27 re-fixed for probe report submission
Video of Nur’s aide threatening to 'arm Rohingyas' draws criticism
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city
No scope of granting bail to Dihan as he commits heinous crime: HC
AL men take position at Bangabandhu Avenue, different streets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft