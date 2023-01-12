Video
US, Russia clash at UN meeting over 'violent extremism' in Africa

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108

UNITED STATES , Jan 11: The United States has accused Kremlin-backed Russian military contractors of interfering in the internal affairs of African countries and "increasing the likelihood that violent extremism will grow" in the Sahel region, which is facing increasing attacks, an allegation Russia denied.
US Deputy Ambassador Richard Mills lashed out at the Wagner Group at a UN Security Council meeting on West Africa and the Sahel on Tuesday.
He accused the paramilitary force of failing to address the threat of armed groups, robbing countries of their resources, committing human rights abuses and endangering the safety and security of UN peacekeepers and staff.
France's political counsellor, Isis Jaraud-Darnault, echoed Mills, saying the "model" used by Wagner mercenaries has proven "totally ineffective in combating terrorism".
She cited the "nefarious" and devastating impact of their work and human rights violations, including the alleged killing of more than 30 civilians in Mali, and its pillaging of natural resources.    AL JAZEERA


