Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 11:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Dhaka’s air most polluted in world

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

The densely populated capital of Bangladesh has once again topped the list of world cities with the worst air quality.
The capital's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 259 at 9.55am on Wednesday.
China's Chengdu and Chongqing occupied the next two spots, with AQI scores of 212, and 206, respectively.
An AQI between 151 and 200 is said to be 'unhealthy' while 201 and 300 is considered 'very unhealthy', and 301 to 400 is ranked 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.
In Bangladesh, the AQI is based on five criteria pollutants -- Particulate Matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2 and Ozone. Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues. Its air quality usually turns unhealthy in winter and improves during the monsoon.    UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bishwa Ijtema ground on the bank of the River Turag
Dhaka’s air most polluted in world
One more victim of Dhamrai gas leak fire dies
Miscreants kill  two in Ctg
Covid: 1 dies, 22 more cases reported
Woman jumps off building, dies during DNCC drive in Gulshan
Dhaka North City Mayor Atiqul Islam launches a
Bashundhara  Group honoured


Latest News
Man found dead in Pabna
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Prince Harry’s memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Chuadanga records lowest temperature in country
Schoolboy killed in Thakurgaon road crash
Air quality: Dhaka world’s 3rd most polluted city this morning
Teenage worker dies jumping off spa centre building during DNCC drive
Peru anti-government protests spread, with clashes in Cusco
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
College student killed in Dhaka's Tejgaon as train hits him
Most Read News
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
Chittagong University expels 17 BCL men among 18
'We will continue socio-economic development if voted to power again'
HC declines to hear Minni's bail plea
PM Hasina likely to visit Japan in April
Tipu, Pritee murders: Feb 27 re-fixed for probe report submission
Video of Nur’s aide threatening to 'arm Rohingyas' draws criticism
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city
No scope of granting bail to Dihan as he commits heinous crime: HC
AL men take position at Bangabandhu Avenue, different streets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft