One more victim of Dhamrai gas leak fire dies

Another victim of a cylinder explosion triggered by a gas leak in a kitchen in Dhaka's Dhamrai has succumbed to his burn wounds, taking the death toll in the incident to four.

Manzurul Islam, 32, died during treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Wednesday.

He suffered burns on 33 per cent of his body, according to Ayub Hossain, the burn institute's resident doctor. The incident also claimed the lives of Manzurul's wife Josna Begum, 25, their 2-year-old daughter Marium, and niece Sadia Akhter, 19.

His sister-in-law Hosne Ara, 30, is currently fighting for her life in hospital care.

The blast occurred in the Islampur area early on Saturday when Josna lit up a matchstick for the stove. The Fire Service and Civil Defence said gas had accumulated in the kitchen as the doors and windows were closed overnight amid the winter cold.







