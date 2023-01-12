Video
Miscreants kill  two in Ctg

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

CHATTOGRAM, Jan 11: Two persons were killed by miscreants in two separate locations in Chattogram's Banshkhali and Rangunia upazilas on Tuesday night.
The victims were identified as Muzahid, 32, son of Mohammad Harun of Sharafbhata of Rangunia upazila, and Dudu Mia, 38, of Mithapukur upazila of Rangpur district.
Abdul Monaf, a member of Sahrafbhata union perished (UP), said Muzahid along with six others were injured around 7 pm on Tuesday when a group of miscreants came to the house of one Ajhar Mia to attack Muzahid's brother Didar following an old enmity and opened fired. At that time, locals came forward and tried to hold the miscreants but they managed to flee the scene after stabbing some of them.
The injured were first rushed to the Rangunia Upazila Health Complex and later were shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH). Muzahid died while undergoing treatment at the CMCH around 9 pm, he added.  
Alauddin Talukdar, assistant sub-inspector of CMCH police camp, said a youth named Muzahid with bullet injuries was taken to the Chattogrtam Medical College Hospital from Rangunia. He died while undergoing treatment at the hospital around 9:30 pm. Also, six others injured in the incident were taking treatment in different wards of the hospital.
Meanwhile, a sales representative named Dudu Mia was killed by miscreants when he was returning home after collecting his company's money at the Banshkhali upazila of the district.
Kamal Uddin, officer-in-charge of Banshkhali police station, said, a group of miscreants stabbed Dudu Mia when he was returning home after collecting his company's money from different shops of Gondamara Bazar of the Banshkhali upazila around 8:30 pm, leaving him injured.
Local people along with police took him to the Banshkhali Upazila Health Complex but he died there while undergoing treatment.      UNB



