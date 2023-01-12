Video
Thursday, 12 January, 2023
Woman jumps off building, dies during DNCC drive in Gulshan

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

A woman has died and several others have been injured after jumping off a multi-storey building in Dhaka's Gulshan during an eviction drive launched by the Dhaka North City Corporation, according to police.
The DNCC launched the drive to remove commercial buildings illegally developed in the Gulshan residential area. One of the buildings was housing a spa centre from where the woman and several other staff members jumped, a police officer said.
Gulshan Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Alamgir took two injured women to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared one of them dead around 4:15 pm on Wednesday. The other woman is in critical condition and one of her arms is broken.
"An eviction drive was underway in the Gulshan area under the orders of a magistrate. The members of the Armed Police Battalion took part in the drive. Several people jumped off a building at that time. The police took them to the hospital after the incident was reported to the local police station," Alamgir said, citing witnesses.
The woman who died has been identified as Farzana Akter, 19, a native of Khulna. She had been living with her family in Khilkhet, said her husband Zahid Hassan, a local trader.    bdnews24.com


