Bashundhara  Group honoured

Bashundhara Group has been honoured with human rights award for its outstanding contributions to the society during coronavirus pandemic.

On behalf of Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, Kaler Kantho Editor-in-Chief Imdadul Haque Milan received the award from Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at a gala function at a city hotel on Wednesday.

Bureau of Human Rights Bangladesh (BHRB) made the recognitions to 10 individuals and organisations marking the world human rights day and glorious victory day.

Awardee organisations are: Ministry Health and Family Planning, Bashundhara Group, Beximco Group, Prothom Alo and JMI Group. Individual awardees -- cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, Narayanganj City Corporation councilor Maksudul Alam Khandaker Khorshed, Hotels International managing director Aminur Rahman, Manikganj municipality mayor Ramzan Ali and singer Tasrif Khan received the awards.

Former Chief justice Md Tafazzul Islam inaugurated the programme while Global University of Bangladesh Vice-Chancellor Prof Anisuzzaman presented the keynote at the session.












