Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 11:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Bashundhara  Group honoured

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Staff Correspondent

Bashundhara Group has been honoured with human rights award for its outstanding contributions to the society during coronavirus pandemic.
On behalf of Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, Kaler Kantho Editor-in-Chief  Imdadul Haque Milan received the award from Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan at a gala function at a city hotel on Wednesday.
Bureau of Human Rights Bangladesh (BHRB) made the recognitions to 10 individuals and organisations marking the world human rights day and glorious victory day.
Awardee organisations are: Ministry Health and Family Planning, Bashundhara Group, Beximco Group, Prothom Alo and JMI Group. Individual awardees -- cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, Narayanganj City Corporation councilor Maksudul Alam Khandaker Khorshed, Hotels International managing director Aminur Rahman, Manikganj municipality mayor Ramzan Ali and singer Tasrif Khan received the awards.
Former Chief justice Md Tafazzul Islam inaugurated the programme while Global University of Bangladesh Vice-Chancellor Prof Anisuzzaman presented the keynote at the session.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bishwa Ijtema ground on the bank of the River Turag
Dhaka’s air most polluted in world
One more victim of Dhamrai gas leak fire dies
Miscreants kill  two in Ctg
Covid: 1 dies, 22 more cases reported
Woman jumps off building, dies during DNCC drive in Gulshan
Dhaka North City Mayor Atiqul Islam launches a
Bashundhara  Group honoured


Latest News
Man found dead in Pabna
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Prince Harry’s memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Today's lowest temperature 6.3°C recorded in Chuadanga
Schoolboy killed in Thakurgaon road crash
Air quality: Dhaka world’s 3rd most polluted city this morning
Teenage worker dies jumping off spa centre building during DNCC drive
Peru anti-government protests spread, with clashes in Cusco
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
College student killed in Dhaka's Tejgaon as train hits him
Most Read News
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
Chittagong University expels 17 BCL men among 18
'We will continue socio-economic development if voted to power again'
HC declines to hear Minni's bail plea
PM Hasina likely to visit Japan in April
Tipu, Pritee murders: Feb 27 re-fixed for probe report submission
Video of Nur’s aide threatening to 'arm Rohingyas' draws criticism
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city
No scope of granting bail to Dihan as he commits heinous crime: HC
AL men take position at Bangabandhu Avenue, different streets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft