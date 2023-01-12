

Vision launches OLED TV

RN Paul, managing director of RFL Group, unveiled the cover of VISION OLED TV at a programme at a hotel in the capital recently.

"Compared to LCD and LED TVs, OLED TVs have several benefits. The crystalline layers in OLED TVs are thinner, lighter and more flexible than those in LED or LCD TVs. This allows significantly broader viewing angles and is ideal for situations when many people watch TV at once."

Shaikh Mahabubur Rahman, head of marketing at Vision Electronics, said, "Vision OLED TV comes with 4.8mm thickness and 4K resolution. It has a Chameleon process engine, and a 120Hz refresh rate which is required for perfect picture and gaming."

"Also, this TV has Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos sound effect features with a 20-watt speaker." Vision Pico Pixel 55-inch OLED TV is now available across the country at Tk290,000. �UNB

