Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 11:20 AM
Farmers’ skill dev a must to increase productivity, reduce cost: FBCCI

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

The FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries)   President Md Jashim Uddin on Wednesday said farmers skills development must get priority in the country to increase agricultural productivity and reduce cost of farming.
He also said Bangladesh has a lot of potentials in agriculture sector and now there is a need to move towards mechanization of agricultural production, food processing, storage and testing.
He made the remarks at a preparatory meeting on Tuesday at FBCCI office on the upcoming "Indo-Bangladesh Agri Mechanization Summit (IBAM)" to be held on January 27 to 29 at International Convention City Bashundhara in cooperation with FBCCI and the Indian High Commission, said a press release.
While presiding over the meeting, Vice president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) MA Momen said: "India is one of the leading countries in production of Agro-machineries. Their skills and technology can contribute to agricultural mechanization of Bangladesh. In this regard, the IBAM will create an opportunity to develop cooperation between the stakeholders of both the countries."
Vice-president Amin Helaly said, "Agro-mechanization is a burning issue in Bangladesh now. Mechanization in the post-harvesting period is more essential here. Due to labor crisis and poor processing capacity, a significant amount of crops are damaged at the field level. The summit will be the knowledge-sharing hub for local Agro-machinery manufacturers."
Speaking about the Summit, Secretary of Tractor and Mechanization Association (TMA) Atreyee Talapatra said the Summit is going to be held under the auspices of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and its sister concern, the Tractor and Mechanization Association (TMA), India in cooperation with FBCCI and the Indian High Commission, Dhaka.
The event aims to create agro-mechanized ecosystem in Bangladesh that in turn will lead to increased food production.
FBCCI Director Dr. Ferdousi Begum said, "We don't want to be just buyers of Agro-equipment. We urge manufacturers to invest more in the agricultural machineries sector."
The agro-entrepreneurs urged the manufacturers to produce customized equipment for farmers by considering the local farming culture.
FBCCI director MGR Nasir Majumder, Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal, Hafez Harun,     Md. Naser, the head of Bangladesh- Farm Equipment sector of the Mahindra and Mahindra Company Sourabh Biswas, and distinguished guests were present, among others, at the meeting.


