‘Trade-based capital flight must be targeted, not genuine imports’

An upward trend in imports once amid calls for austerity has raised concern among economists as to whether truly effective steps are being taken to check trade-based capital flight, particularly through over-invoicing by importers.

They said austerity measures should not impact real import that may impact raw materials and machinery to augment production. Import of luxury must be targeted to save forex reserves.

The government has been looking to shore up dwindling reserves cutting imports of non-essentials and luxury items and tightening issuing of LCs by banks to reduce over-invoicing.

Bangladesh Bank and the government have taken various measures to curb import payments, which hit a record high of $82.5 billion in FY22 ending in last June 30. Banks were then asked to impose 100 percent margin on LCs for non-essential items to force importers to make full import payment in advance.

The results were mixed. During the first quarter of the current fiscal from July to September 2022 imports came down slightly to $19.3 billion. But a sliding export somewhat at $10.8 billion, the country's trade deficit has already ballooned to $7.5 billion adding fresh pressure on reserves.

However subsequent data from Export Promotion Bureau have shown exports have bounced back strongly in the second quarter breaking records in November and December. But import data, from Bangladesh Bank tends to be a month behind the export numbers from EPB, has shown imports too have kept performing robustly.

After continuing to hover above the $6 billion mark in October, the country's imports crossed the $7 billion mark once again in November 2022, clocking $7.03 billion, up 14.2 percent from the previous month.

Acknowledging the need for austerity to check spending, former caretaker government advisor Dr. A.B.M Mirza Azizul Islam was keen not to see rising imports as a negative per se, since it also signals strong demand in the economy and people's purchasing power. Consumption can be a driver of growth. "This is a good aspect of increasing imports. It is natural that imports will increase when the economy grows. Imports will increase investment to push growth." he told UNB. "The problem is our imports had increased abnormally. It came down in various steps. Now there is an increasing trend again. But our reserves are dwindling. In this situation, there will be more pressure on reserves," he said. After getting loans from the IMF, World Bank and ADB, things can be thought of differently, Mirza Aziz said.

Former governor of the central bank, Dr Salehuddin Ahmed, opined much the same, encouraging increased domestic resource mobilisation while following the path of austerity.

He also suggested to strongly verify the LCs against goods arriving via containers to stop trade-based money laundering, the real menace that needs to be targeted.

At the end of last trading week on Thursday (Jan. 5), the reserves stood at $33.6 billion, including encumbered reserves. The unencumbered reserves figure would be $24.5 billion, after payment to the Asian Clearing Union, $1.12 billion for the November-December period. UNB





