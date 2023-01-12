Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 11:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Southeast University  students visit BIAC

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) held its first outreach programme of 2023, promoting institutional alternative dispute resolution (ADR) to the law students of Southeast University (SU), on Monday last.
Eighteen students from SU, accompanied by Adjunct Faculty  Humayun Farhad, participated in the programme hosted at the BIAC premises.
BIAC Chief Executive Officer Kaiser A. Chowdhury, in his introductory note shed light on the challenges in implementation of ADR in the banking sector and shared his personal experiences with the students.
Humayun Farhad shared his experience of promoting BIAC to different stakeholders as the immediate past Additional Secretary (now on post retirement leave) of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.
BIAC's Assistant Counsels, Ms. Sal Sabil Chowdhury and Ms. Khushnuma Khan explained the activities of BIAC in detail and emphasised on the importance of ADR in Bangladesh, especially institutional ADR. The programme was also attended by Ms. Mahbuba Rahman Runa, General Manager of BIAC.
BIAC is the first and only govt-licensed institute for ADR in Bangladesh. Since its inception in 2011, BIAC has been promoting ADR through facilitation, numerous training and outreach programmes.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Singer brings Friday offer
Vision launches OLED TV
Farmers’ skill dev a must to increase productivity, reduce cost: FBCCI
‘Trade-based capital flight must be targeted, not genuine imports’
Southeast University  students visit BIAC
Uttara Bank signs agreement with BB
Stocks continue to rise on buying
Inter-bank call money rate soars to 6.78pc


Latest News
Man found dead in Pabna
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Prince Harry’s memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Today's lowest temperature 6.3°C recorded in Chuadanga
Schoolboy killed in Thakurgaon road crash
Air quality: Dhaka world’s 3rd most polluted city this morning
Teenage worker dies jumping off spa centre building during DNCC drive
Peru anti-government protests spread, with clashes in Cusco
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
College student killed in Dhaka's Tejgaon as train hits him
Most Read News
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
Chittagong University expels 17 BCL men among 18
'We will continue socio-economic development if voted to power again'
HC declines to hear Minni's bail plea
PM Hasina likely to visit Japan in April
Tipu, Pritee murders: Feb 27 re-fixed for probe report submission
Video of Nur’s aide threatening to 'arm Rohingyas' draws criticism
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city
No scope of granting bail to Dihan as he commits heinous crime: HC
AL men take position at Bangabandhu Avenue, different streets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft