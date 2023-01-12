Southeast University  students visit BIAC

Bangladesh International Arbitration Centre (BIAC) held its first outreach programme of 2023, promoting institutional alternative dispute resolution (ADR) to the law students of Southeast University (SU), on Monday last.

Eighteen students from SU, accompanied by Adjunct Faculty Humayun Farhad, participated in the programme hosted at the BIAC premises.

BIAC Chief Executive Officer Kaiser A. Chowdhury, in his introductory note shed light on the challenges in implementation of ADR in the banking sector and shared his personal experiences with the students.

Humayun Farhad shared his experience of promoting BIAC to different stakeholders as the immediate past Additional Secretary (now on post retirement leave) of the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs.

BIAC's Assistant Counsels, Ms. Sal Sabil Chowdhury and Ms. Khushnuma Khan explained the activities of BIAC in detail and emphasised on the importance of ADR in Bangladesh, especially institutional ADR. The programme was also attended by Ms. Mahbuba Rahman Runa, General Manager of BIAC.

BIAC is the first and only govt-licensed institute for ADR in Bangladesh. Since its inception in 2011, BIAC has been promoting ADR through facilitation, numerous training and outreach programmes.



