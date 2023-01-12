

Uttara Bank signs agreement with BB

This agreement has been signed in the presence of Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rouf Talukder recently which has been started to execute by disbursing loan among the underprivileged farmers of the ethnic groups of Rangamati, says a press release.

Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank has inaugurated the programme by disbursing loans among 11 farmers.













Uttara Bank has signed an Agreement with Bangladesh Bank for disbursing Loans at low interest rate Under Tk 5,000 crore refinancing scheme to increase Agriculture production to ensure food security of the country.This agreement has been signed in the presence of Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rouf Talukder recently which has been started to execute by disbursing loan among the underprivileged farmers of the ethnic groups of Rangamati, says a press release.Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of Uttara Bank has inaugurated the programme by disbursing loans among 11 farmers.