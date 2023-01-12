Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 11:20 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Stocks continue to rise on buying

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) continued to rise on Wednesday as investors maintained their buying spree.
At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, advanced 4.24 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 6,209 points. DSES, the Shariah-based index, gained 0.45 points or 0.03 per cent to 1,357. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also rose 1.17 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 2,198.
The DSE turnover increased to Tk 532 crore on Wednesday from Tk 462 crore on Tuesday. Of the issues traded, 40 advanced, 127 declined, and 167 did not see any price movement.
Bangladesh Shipping Corporation has come to the top of trading in DSE. The company's shares worth Tk 41.3 crore were traded.
Bashundhara Paper Mills is second in the transaction list. The company's shares have been traded for Tk 32.29 crore.  Genex Infosys Limited has risen to the third position in the top list of transactions by exchanging shares worth Tk 22.30 crore.
Other companies in the top list of transactions include JMI Hospital, Intraco Refueling Station, Orion Pharma, Sea Pearl Beach Resort, Eastern Housing Limited, Navana Pharma and Orion Infusion Limited.
On the day, the share price increased the most in Pragati Life Insurance. The closing price of Pragati Life Insurance was Tk 130.90 on previous business day Tuesday. After trading on Wednesday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 140.70. The share price of the company increased by Tk 9.80 or 7.48 per cent.
Other top gainers on the DSE include Sea Pearl Beach Resort 5.40 per cent, JMI Hospital 4.93 per cent, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation 3.58 per cent, Unique Hotels and Resorts 3.57 per cent, Popular Life Insurance 3.21 per cent , Metro Spinning rose by 3.03 per cent, Bashundhara Paper Mills by 2.75 per cent, ADN Telecom by 2.74 per cent and Prime Islami Life Insurance Limited by 2.65 per cent.
The top 10 companies in price decline are:- Kohinoor Chemical, Monospool Paper, Munnu Ceramic, Orion Infusion, BD Thai Food, Advent Pharma, Eastern Cables, IT Consultants, Intraco Refueling and Aftab Automobile.
Another stock market Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) overall value CASPI increased by 19 points. Tk 13.33 crore has been traded in the market. The 133 institutions that participated in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 25 companies increased, 48 has decreased and the price of 60 has remained unchanged.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Singer brings Friday offer
Vision launches OLED TV
Farmers’ skill dev a must to increase productivity, reduce cost: FBCCI
‘Trade-based capital flight must be targeted, not genuine imports’
Southeast University  students visit BIAC
Uttara Bank signs agreement with BB
Stocks continue to rise on buying
Inter-bank call money rate soars to 6.78pc


Latest News
Man found dead in Pabna
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Prince Harry’s memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Today's lowest temperature 6.3°C recorded in Chuadanga
Schoolboy killed in Thakurgaon road crash
Air quality: Dhaka world’s 3rd most polluted city this morning
Teenage worker dies jumping off spa centre building during DNCC drive
Peru anti-government protests spread, with clashes in Cusco
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
College student killed in Dhaka's Tejgaon as train hits him
Most Read News
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
Chittagong University expels 17 BCL men among 18
'We will continue socio-economic development if voted to power again'
HC declines to hear Minni's bail plea
PM Hasina likely to visit Japan in April
Tipu, Pritee murders: Feb 27 re-fixed for probe report submission
Video of Nur’s aide threatening to 'arm Rohingyas' draws criticism
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city
No scope of granting bail to Dihan as he commits heinous crime: HC
AL men take position at Bangabandhu Avenue, different streets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft