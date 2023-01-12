Stocks continue to rise on buying

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) continued to rise on Wednesday as investors maintained their buying spree.

At the end of the day's trade, the DSEX, the broad index of the premier bourse, advanced 4.24 points or 0.06 per cent to settle at 6,209 points. DSES, the Shariah-based index, gained 0.45 points or 0.03 per cent to 1,357. The DS30, the blue-chip index, also rose 1.17 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 2,198.

The DSE turnover increased to Tk 532 crore on Wednesday from Tk 462 crore on Tuesday. Of the issues traded, 40 advanced, 127 declined, and 167 did not see any price movement.

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation has come to the top of trading in DSE. The company's shares worth Tk 41.3 crore were traded.

Bashundhara Paper Mills is second in the transaction list. The company's shares have been traded for Tk 32.29 crore. Genex Infosys Limited has risen to the third position in the top list of transactions by exchanging shares worth Tk 22.30 crore.

Other companies in the top list of transactions include JMI Hospital, Intraco Refueling Station, Orion Pharma, Sea Pearl Beach Resort, Eastern Housing Limited, Navana Pharma and Orion Infusion Limited.

On the day, the share price increased the most in Pragati Life Insurance. The closing price of Pragati Life Insurance was Tk 130.90 on previous business day Tuesday. After trading on Wednesday, the closing price of the company stood at Tk 140.70. The share price of the company increased by Tk 9.80 or 7.48 per cent.

Other top gainers on the DSE include Sea Pearl Beach Resort 5.40 per cent, JMI Hospital 4.93 per cent, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation 3.58 per cent, Unique Hotels and Resorts 3.57 per cent, Popular Life Insurance 3.21 per cent , Metro Spinning rose by 3.03 per cent, Bashundhara Paper Mills by 2.75 per cent, ADN Telecom by 2.74 per cent and Prime Islami Life Insurance Limited by 2.65 per cent.

The top 10 companies in price decline are:- Kohinoor Chemical, Monospool Paper, Munnu Ceramic, Orion Infusion, BD Thai Food, Advent Pharma, Eastern Cables, IT Consultants, Intraco Refueling and Aftab Automobile.

Another stock market Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) overall value CASPI increased by 19 points. Tk 13.33 crore has been traded in the market. The 133 institutions that participated in the transaction rose in price. On the contrary, the price of 25 companies increased, 48 has decreased and the price of 60 has remained unchanged.





