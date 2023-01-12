Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 11:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Inter-bank call money rate soars to 6.78pc

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Correspondent

The inter-bank call money rate soared to 6.78 per cent on Wednesday amid a liquidity crisis in the financial market from 5.89 pc in November 10,202, according to BB data.
The call money rate has started rising sharply since March 21, 2022 when it was at 2.05 per cent, according to BB data. Before the latest rise, the call money rate was stable at 5.5 per cent.
The call money rate is the interest rate for a short-term or overnight loan from one bank to another to meet urgent cash requirement.
The rate reached 6.70 per cent on Thursday from the previous day's 5.77 per cent after the central bank allowed banks to raise the rate to maximum 6.75 per cent amid the liquidity crisis marking the highest in six and a half years, according to Bangladesh Bank, which has been keeping data on the call money rate since May 2016.
The overnight borrowing rate remained equal or lower than the repo rate - the interest rate at which the central bank lends to other banks. Market insiders said banks have been failing to borrow overnight at repo rate, currently 5.75 per cent, in recent days as the liquidity crisis has worsened, causing the increase in call money rate.
Banks usually choose the emergency loans to fill the asset liability mismatch, comply with the statutory liquidity requirement (SLR) and cash reserve requirement (CRR) requirements and to meet any sudden demand for funds.
Loan irregularities in several banks and rumours on social media about worsening situation in banks have created distrust among depositors and provoked them to withdraw funds significantly causing liquidity shortage in some banks, bankers said.
They said that the government's increased borrowing from the banking system, BB's dollar sales to banks to settle import bills and a rise in treasury bill rates were creating stress on the liquidity. The rise in inflation has also created credit demand, they said.
The Bangladesh Bank on September 29 raised its key policy rate or repurchase agreement rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent in a bid to tackle inflationary pressure and revive stability in foreign exchange market. Meanwhile, private sector credit growth increased to 14.07 per cent in August.
The banking sector is now under liquidity stress as many lenders are buying US dollars in exchange for the local currency from the central bank to settle import bills, the bankers said.
From July to December, BB sold over $6.5 billion to banks to address the dollar shortage in the financial sector, which, in turn, mopped up equivalent local currency from the banking system.
The central bank sold $7.62 billion directly to banks in FY22 amid a shortage of the greenback on the market. The foreign currency reserves in Bangladesh dropped to $32.5 billion January 8 from $48.6 billion in August 2021.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Singer brings Friday offer
Vision launches OLED TV
Farmers’ skill dev a must to increase productivity, reduce cost: FBCCI
‘Trade-based capital flight must be targeted, not genuine imports’
Southeast University  students visit BIAC
Uttara Bank signs agreement with BB
Stocks continue to rise on buying
Inter-bank call money rate soars to 6.78pc


Latest News
Man found dead in Pabna
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Prince Harry’s memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Today's lowest temperature 6.3°C recorded in Chuadanga
Schoolboy killed in Thakurgaon road crash
Air quality: Dhaka world’s 3rd most polluted city this morning
Teenage worker dies jumping off spa centre building during DNCC drive
Peru anti-government protests spread, with clashes in Cusco
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
College student killed in Dhaka's Tejgaon as train hits him
Most Read News
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
Chittagong University expels 17 BCL men among 18
'We will continue socio-economic development if voted to power again'
HC declines to hear Minni's bail plea
PM Hasina likely to visit Japan in April
Tipu, Pritee murders: Feb 27 re-fixed for probe report submission
Video of Nur’s aide threatening to 'arm Rohingyas' draws criticism
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city
No scope of granting bail to Dihan as he commits heinous crime: HC
AL men take position at Bangabandhu Avenue, different streets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft