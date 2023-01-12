Inter-bank call money rate soars to 6.78pc

The inter-bank call money rate soared to 6.78 per cent on Wednesday amid a liquidity crisis in the financial market from 5.89 pc in November 10,202, according to BB data.

The call money rate has started rising sharply since March 21, 2022 when it was at 2.05 per cent, according to BB data. Before the latest rise, the call money rate was stable at 5.5 per cent.

The call money rate is the interest rate for a short-term or overnight loan from one bank to another to meet urgent cash requirement.

The rate reached 6.70 per cent on Thursday from the previous day's 5.77 per cent after the central bank allowed banks to raise the rate to maximum 6.75 per cent amid the liquidity crisis marking the highest in six and a half years, according to Bangladesh Bank, which has been keeping data on the call money rate since May 2016.

The overnight borrowing rate remained equal or lower than the repo rate - the interest rate at which the central bank lends to other banks. Market insiders said banks have been failing to borrow overnight at repo rate, currently 5.75 per cent, in recent days as the liquidity crisis has worsened, causing the increase in call money rate.

Banks usually choose the emergency loans to fill the asset liability mismatch, comply with the statutory liquidity requirement (SLR) and cash reserve requirement (CRR) requirements and to meet any sudden demand for funds.

Loan irregularities in several banks and rumours on social media about worsening situation in banks have created distrust among depositors and provoked them to withdraw funds significantly causing liquidity shortage in some banks, bankers said.

They said that the government's increased borrowing from the banking system, BB's dollar sales to banks to settle import bills and a rise in treasury bill rates were creating stress on the liquidity. The rise in inflation has also created credit demand, they said.

The Bangladesh Bank on September 29 raised its key policy rate or repurchase agreement rate by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent in a bid to tackle inflationary pressure and revive stability in foreign exchange market. Meanwhile, private sector credit growth increased to 14.07 per cent in August.

The banking sector is now under liquidity stress as many lenders are buying US dollars in exchange for the local currency from the central bank to settle import bills, the bankers said.

From July to December, BB sold over $6.5 billion to banks to address the dollar shortage in the financial sector, which, in turn, mopped up equivalent local currency from the banking system.

The central bank sold $7.62 billion directly to banks in FY22 amid a shortage of the greenback on the market. The foreign currency reserves in Bangladesh dropped to $32.5 billion January 8 from $48.6 billion in August 2021.







