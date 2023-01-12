Community Bank inks deal with Guardian Life Insurance

Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd has launched a new student account named "Protisruti Student Account".

Community Bank and Guardian Life Insurance Limited recently signed an agreement on the insurance coverage of this "Protisruti Student Account".

The agreement was signed by the Managing Director and CEO of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited Masihul Huq Chowdhury and by Acting Chief Executive Officer, Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA of Guardian Life Insurance Limited at the Head Office of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited.

This "Protisruti Student Account" is for school and college going students aging between 6 years to under18 years. It has facilities of health and life insurance coverage benefits with higher return rate. There is no service charge/fee. Privileged interest rate can be offered which will be calculated on monthly basis (monthly average) to be compounded half-yearly.

In his speech, Managing Director and CEO of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited Masihul Huq Chowdhury said, "We want to develop the savings mindset among the students and this account will motivate them for future savings".

In the signing event Deputy Managing Director and Chief Business Officer of Community Bank Mr. S.M Mainul Kabir and other senior officials of the bank were present. And on behalf of Guardian Life Insurance Limited Executive Vice President and Head of Bancassurance, Ahmed Istiaque Mahmud, Vice President, Bancassurance, Mashfiqur Rahman, and Vice President, Bancassurance, Sameeur Rahman Mehdi, were present.



