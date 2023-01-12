BikesGuide Bangladesh starts its journey

BikesGuide Bangladesh, the online bike portal of the leading marketplace in Bangladesh - Bikroy, has officially started its journey with a 'Bike Review Competition'.

BikesGuide has arranged this contest to encourage bike lovers around the country to know more about different brands and models of bikes, says a press release.

BikesGuide is primarily a motorcycle review platform where bikers can see almost all kinds of motorcycle and scooter reviews in Bangla. Apart from reading reviews in blog format, bikers can also get video reviews of their favorite bikes here. Also, for the various motorcycle reviews, the users will find experts' opinions. The deadline to participate in the competition is 9th February 2023.

Contestants can submit their video reviews for bikes of any brand and model by visiting the BikesGuide Bangladesh website. Each week, one winner's name will be announced from the collected videos. Top reviewers will be awarded helmets, safety kits, windbreakers, and many more attractive prizes. Also, the best videos will get the chance to be featured on BikesGuide's Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Eshita Sharmin, CEO of Bikroy said, "BikesGuide Bangladesh is a unique addition of Bikroy for bike lovers in the country. Reviews, news, tips, videos, and other information related to any motorcycle available in Bangladesh can be found on this website. We are organizing a 'Bike Review Competition' for all the bike riders in the country. I hope bikers will make the event worthwhile and successful by participating in our event enthusiastically."

Md Arifin Hussain, Head of Marketing of Bikroy said, "Motorcycle is one of the most popular categories at Bikroy and our long experience in trading motorbikes has helped us to know the needs of riders in detail. This is why we have organized the 'Bike Review Competition', through which riders can learn and share about a variety of bikes by watching each other's reviews. I am hopeful about the success of the competition."

The terms and conditions for sending videos are; One contestant can submit only one video, Maximum video length - 2 minutes with a minimum resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels, The submission must be original. No part of it should have been published elsewhere, Plagiarism of any sort will result in immediate disqualification, Bikroy holds the right to decide on the winners, Gift items are not applicable for any return, exchange, or transfer.















