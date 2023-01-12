Akij Essentials opens two stalls at DITF

Akij Essentials, the dedicated food commodity business unit of Akij Resources, is currently welcoming visitors at the Dhaka International Trade Fair 2023 (DITF) through its two official stalls! The product stall (Hall B, Stall: PS-55) and food stall (food court, Stall:14) has been set up by Akij Essentials to host an array of essential items with lucrative discounts and offers.

DITF 2023 is currently being held at the Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center in Purbachal. From January 01, 2023, many brands and sellers from Bangladesh, as well as other countries like India, Korea and Singapore have been displaying and selling their products and services at the 27th edition of the fair. Akij Essentials has come up with exciting bundle as well as special price offers on single products, so that customers' experience at their stalls can be pleasing.

For instance, the Essential Bundle Offer at Akij Essentials stall contains a bundle of chinigura rice, fortified soybean oil, flour, iodized salt, refined sugar, turmeric powder, chili powder and red lentil which originally costs BDT 822; but at the fair, customers can avail of this bundle only for BDT 720! Similar attractive price-offs are being offered on single products as well, with discounts up to BDT 60.

Since the opening day of the fair, the Akij Essentials stall has so far been witnessing a jubilant crowd of customers, satisfied at their savings on essential shopping. Md. Rezwan Ullah Khan, Assistant General Manager of Marketing, Akij Resources, expressed his satisfaction on receiving such response, saying, "The local market for FMCG and essential commodities has been witnessing a turbulence over the past few months, and therefore, our mass people are always looking to bag a good deal on these, whenever available. When we started Essential in 2020, it was our primary objective to cater to all the everyday-needs to the people of Bangladesh in a standard-quality manner. This has led us to design the bundle offer and position it here, at the DITF 2023, where a huge number of customers will be open to pursue the best value for their hard-earned money".

For the 4 weeks of DITF 2023, Akij Essentials has specially planned a variety of snacks, dessert and bakery items at the food stall ready for its visitors which are made with the products of Essential. Customers can visit the Akij Essentials stalls at the fair from 10AM to 10PM (8PM on weekdays) and benefit from the amazing deals.









