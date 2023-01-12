Video
Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 11:19 AM
Home Business

bKash gives discount on tickets, shopping, free entry at DITF

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Business Desk

bKash has brought exciting offers including cashback on entry tickets, bus tickets or parking tickets and shopping at different stalls through bKash payment.
Besides, visitors can enjoy free entry upon opening new bKash accounts or Add Money of specific amount from card to bKash at the month-long Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF), says a press release.
Customers can get 50% instant cashback while purchasing entry tickets, bus tickets of BRTC's special bus service or parking tickets through bKash payment. A customer can get cashback up to BDT 60 during the trade fair on purchasing ticket. They can avail free entry by opening bKash account from bKash booth at trade fair premises. Besides, first 100 customers can enjoy free entry ticket everyday by availing card to bKash Add Money of BDT 2000.  
In addition, customers can also enjoy up to 10% instant cashback on bKash payment while purchasing products or services at selected pavilions and stalls. Anyone can enjoy cashback up to BDT 100 from this offer during the fair. The offers will be valid till the last day of the fair. The cashback is available at several pavilions and stalls including Vision, Walker, Regal, Best Buy, Bengal, Cooper's, Tasty Treat, Vista, Daily Shopping, Mithai, Savoy, Amanat Shah Lungi, Blue Jeans, Bexi Fabrics, Nadia Furniture, Akhtar Furnishers, Delta Furnishers, Akhtar Mattress and Foam, Partex Furniture, Navana Furniture, Brothers Furniture and Hatim Furniture.





