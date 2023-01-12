Gold ETFs saw outflows of $3bn in 2022

Jan 11: Physically-backed gold Exchange-Traded Fund (ETFs) saw outflows of US$3bn in 2022, equivalent to a decline in holdings of 110t (-3% y-o-y). This reflects an interesting year for gold ETFs, in which demand surged during the first four months - as geopolitical risk took centre-stage - before steadily giving back these gains as aggressive rate hikes dominated the narrative. At the end of 2022, global gold ETF assets under management (AUM) stood at US$203bn (3,473t).

Funds listed in North America and Asia saw demand falter most. North American fund holdings registered a decline of US$3bn (75t) during the year, led primarily by the two largest and most liquid funds: SPDR Gold Shares and iShares Gold Trust. The region saw a strong start to the year, with collective demand of 188t between January and April, before higher yields and a stronger dollar weighed heavily on gold in the months that followed.

This weakening sentiment was also reflected in managed money net positioning on COMEX, which oscillated between net long and net short in H2 2022. In Europe, y-t-d gold ETF demand remained positive until November, but ultimately ended 1% lower (-15t, US$943mn) y-o-y.2 The relative resilience of European ETF demand is likely due to closer proximity to the Russia-Ukraine war and deeper concerns over the outlook for the region's economic growth.

Asian funds saw negative demand of US$1bn (21t), as a substantial fall in Chinese funds' gold holdings was partially offset by demand for Japanese and Indian funds. Unlike North America and Europe, Asian funds did not see a surge of demand in the first few months of the year as higher local gold prices incentivised profit-taking.

This was particularly evident in China, where investors adopted a more tactical approach throughout much of 2022. Funds in Other regions saw a fractional rise of 0.2t in holdings over the year.

However, low-cost gold ETFs seemed to buck the trend. Collectively, they saw net demand of 48t during 2022.

Gold ETFs registered their eighth consecutive month of negative demand in December, with global holdings declining by 4t (US$534mn). But the pace of outflows/negative demand continued to slow, aided by a 3% increase in the gold price during the month.5

North American funds registered their first month of positive demand (9t, US$532mn) since April. However, this was the main bright spot as all other regions were negative. European funds saw -14t (US$1bn) of demand during the month. While the European Central Bank slowed the pace of its interest rate hikes in December, it stressed that interest rates would need to rise further in order to combat inflation. Asian funds registered a small increase (0.8t, US$45mn) in demand, while Other region funds were collectively down 0.2t (US$20mn).








