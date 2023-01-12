PDS keen to increase apparel sourcing from BD

PDS Ltd, an India-based apparel buyer, has reiterated its interest in increasing sourcing garments from Bangladesh in coming years.

Vice Chairman of PDS Limited Pallak Seth along with Group CEO Sanjay Jain called on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan in Dhaka on Tuesday and expressed the willingness of PDS in expanding business in Bangladesh said a press release.

Shahed Mahmud, Country Director - Bangladesh, PDS Limited, was also present on the occasion.

Earlier at the press conference of the Made in Bangladesh Week held in November 2022, the apparel buyer announced its plan of doubling sourcing from Bangladesh.

PDS Limited was a valued sponsor of the Made in Bangladesh Week as "In Association With".

PDS Vice Chairman Pallak Seth praised the outstanding achievements of Bangladesh's RMG industry in the areas of workplace safety, environmental sustainability and other social compliance that has brightened Bangladesh image internationally and strengthened its position as the safest and greenest apparel manufacturing hub in the global market.

He also lauded the way Bangladesh's RMG industry has made headway in terms of product diversification, manufacturing capacity building, productivity and efficiency enhancement, and technology upgradation. With such remarkable strides Bangladesh had been able to boost the confidence of global apparel buyers, he opined.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh was committed to pursuing the growth of the RMG industry in a sustainable way so that it had a positive impact on the economy, people and the planet.

Building on the achievements had made so far, the industry had continued its efforts to pursue excellence in order to retain its fame as a safe and sustainable apparel exporter in the world, he added.Cost-of-living crisis biggest global risk: Davos study

LONDON, Jan 11: The cost-of-living crisis will be the biggest global risk over the next two years, a survey by the World Economic Forum warned Wednesday ahead of its Davos meeting next week.

Global inflation remains at sky-high levels after energy and food costs rocketed last year following the invasion of agricultural powerhouse Ukraine by major oil and gas producer Russia.

Supply constraints caused by the Covid pandemic have also contributed to decades-high consumer prices.

"Conflict and geo-economic tensions have triggered a series of deeply interconnected global risks," said the study ahead of the WEF's annual meeting of global elites in the Swiss Alpine village of Davos.

"These include energy and food supply crunches, which are likely to persist for the next two years, and strong increases in the cost-of-living and debt servicing."

It added that such "crises risk undermining efforts to tackle longer-term risks, notably those related to climate change, biodiversity and investment in human capital".

The survey, produced with consultants Marsh McLennan and Zurich Insurance Group, took into account the views of more than 1,200 global risk experts, policymakers and industry leaders.

The report described the cost-of-living crisis as the "biggest short-term risk" by 2025, followed by natural disasters, extreme weather events and "geo-economic confrontation".

"The short-term risk landscape is dominated by energy, food, debt and disasters," said Saadia Zahidi, a managing director at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

"Those that are already the most vulnerable are suffering -- and in the face of multiple crises, those who qualify as vulnerable are rapidly expanding, in rich and poor countries."

The WEF study called "on leaders to act collectively and decisively, balancing short- and long-term views".

And it concluded on the need for cooperation on strengthening "financial stability, technology governance, economic development and investment in research, science, education and health".

Carolina Klint, a risk management leader at Marsh, said this year will be marked by "increased risks" related to food, energy, raw materials and cyber security that will further disrupt global supply chains and impact investment decisions.

"At a time when countries and organisations should be stepping up resilience efforts, economic headwinds will constrain their ability to do so."

Many analysts warn that the global economy will suffer a recession in 2023 as inflation remains elevated. AFP





























