

Shakib Al Hasan becomes Yamaha's brand ambassador for 3rd time

On this occasion, Shakib Al Hasan signed a contract as the brand ambassador of the popular motorcycle brand Yamaha for the third time through a signing ceremony at the Yamaha Flagship Centre located in Tejgaon of the capital on Wednesday, says a press release.

He will participate in various promotional activities of Yamaha in Bangladesh for the next one year.

Subrata Ranjan Das, Executive Director of ACI Motors and higher officials of ACI Motors were present at the signing ceremony.

After the signing ceremony, Shakib was given a Yamaha R15M 155 cc bike.

ACI Motors is the sole distributor and technical collaborated partner of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh. ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of the renowned company ACI Limited. Currently, Yamaha has 99 3S (Sales, Service, Spare Parts) dealer points across the country.







