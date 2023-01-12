

Robi gives insurance coverage to its sales personnel

The insurance benefits will cover OPD costs, hospitalization, disability and natural and accidental death coverage for distribution house employees. Most importantly, this is the first time in the industry where Robi is providing insurance facilities to the family members of distribution sales representatives, says a press release.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed recently in this regard between the two organizations at Robi's Corporate office in Gulshan. Robi's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Shihab Ahmed and Green Delta Insurance's Additional Managing Director, Syed Moinuddin Ahmed signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations.

Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, Additional Managing Director of Green Delta Insurance said, "This agreement is the first of its kind in the industry to cater to the healthcare and wellness needs of the field force of telecom industry and we are really excited to be part of this initiative. We hope this initiative would contribute to attaining SDG goals such as Good Health and Well-Being, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Reduced Inequalities, Partnership for Goals and thus outline a new standard of workforce welfare in Bangladesh."

As a result of the said agreement, Robi's distribution sales representatives and their family members will also be eligible to receive 24/7 telemedicine service, cashless service at network hospitals, diagnostic centers and discounts at certain network hospitals approved by Green Delta Insurance. Robi's Executive Vice President (EVP), Agile Sales Operations & Digital Channel, Muhammad Mehedi Hasan; General Manager, Distribution & Capability Development, Md. Istiak Karim; Green Delta's Head of Digital Business, Md. Moniruzzaman Khan and other concerned high officials from both the organization were also present on the occasion.







