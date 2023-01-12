

DBH holds first Shari'ah committee meeting

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of DBH Shari'ah Supervisory Committee Dr. Muhammad Saifullah, Mufti & Islamic Shari'ah Law Expert. Besides, other members of the committee including Md. Abdul Awwal Sarker, Ex. Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank, Dr. Zubair Mohammad Ehsanul Hoque, CSAA, Professor, Arabic Dept., DU, Nasimul Baten, Managing Director & CEO, DBH Finance PLC, Tanvir Ahmad, DMD and Head of Islamic Financing Division (Current Charge) and Md. Abu Yousuf, CSAA, Member Secretary of DBH SSC were present at the meeting.

In regards of this DBH Islamic Financing Wing (IFW), Nasimul Baten said, "We are in the process of obtaining Bangladesh Bank's final approval to launch our Islamic Financing Wing (IFW) under the brand name of DBH Islamic with a view to providing Islamic Financing services and receiving Mudaraba Deposits in accordance with the Shari'ah laws to cater the growing demand of our customers."

The Shari'ah Supervisory Committee at its first meeting approved DBH IFW's Product Program Guidelines (PPGs) for providing Islamic Financing and mobilizing Mudaraba Deposits.









