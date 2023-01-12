Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 11:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

DBH holds first Shari'ah committee meeting

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Desk

DBH holds first Shari'ah committee meeting

DBH holds first Shari'ah committee meeting

DBH Finance PLC (DBH), the largest housing finance institution of the country, held its first Shari'ah Supervisory Committee (SSC) meeting held at its Head Office in Gulshan, Dhaka on Monday, last.
The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of DBH Shari'ah Supervisory Committee Dr. Muhammad Saifullah, Mufti & Islamic Shari'ah Law Expert. Besides, other members of the committee including Md. Abdul Awwal Sarker, Ex. Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank, Dr. Zubair Mohammad Ehsanul Hoque, CSAA, Professor, Arabic Dept., DU, Nasimul Baten, Managing Director & CEO, DBH Finance PLC, Tanvir Ahmad, DMD and Head of Islamic Financing Division (Current Charge) and Md. Abu Yousuf, CSAA, Member Secretary of DBH SSC were present at the meeting.
In regards of this DBH Islamic Financing Wing (IFW), Nasimul Baten said, "We are in the process of obtaining Bangladesh Bank's final approval to launch our Islamic Financing Wing (IFW) under the brand name of DBH Islamic with a view to providing Islamic Financing services and receiving Mudaraba Deposits in accordance with the Shari'ah laws to cater the growing demand of our customers."
The Shari'ah Supervisory Committee at its first meeting approved DBH IFW's Product Program Guidelines (PPGs) for providing Islamic Financing and mobilizing Mudaraba Deposits.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Singer brings Friday offer
Vision launches OLED TV
Farmers’ skill dev a must to increase productivity, reduce cost: FBCCI
‘Trade-based capital flight must be targeted, not genuine imports’
Southeast University  students visit BIAC
Uttara Bank signs agreement with BB
Stocks continue to rise on buying
Inter-bank call money rate soars to 6.78pc


Latest News
Man found dead in Pabna
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Prince Harry’s memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Today's lowest temperature 6.3°C recorded in Chuadanga
Schoolboy killed in Thakurgaon road crash
Air quality: Dhaka world’s 3rd most polluted city this morning
Teenage worker dies jumping off spa centre building during DNCC drive
Peru anti-government protests spread, with clashes in Cusco
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
College student killed in Dhaka's Tejgaon as train hits him
Most Read News
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
Chittagong University expels 17 BCL men among 18
'We will continue socio-economic development if voted to power again'
HC declines to hear Minni's bail plea
PM Hasina likely to visit Japan in April
Tipu, Pritee murders: Feb 27 re-fixed for probe report submission
Video of Nur’s aide threatening to 'arm Rohingyas' draws criticism
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city
No scope of granting bail to Dihan as he commits heinous crime: HC
AL men take position at Bangabandhu Avenue, different streets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft