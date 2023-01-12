

IMCH, Aster DM Healthcare to hold free health camps

An agreement, in this regard, was signed recently by the Chairman of the governing body of IMCH, M A Mubin Khan, and the founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, Dr. Azad Moopen on behalf of their respective organisations.

Consul General of Dubai Consulate of Bangladesh, Jamal Hossain, Executive Director and Head of Governance T J Williamson, and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Jaleel PA attend at the signing ceremony, says a press release.





