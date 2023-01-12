Video
IMCH, Aster DM Healthcare to hold free health camps

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Desk

International Medical College and Hospital (IMCH) will receive a state-of-the-art mobile clinic from the Dubai-based Aster DM Healthcare CSR fund, to jointly conduct free health camps at remote areas in country to provide healthcare to the underprivileged people.
An agreement, in this regard, was signed recently by the Chairman of the governing body of IMCH, M A Mubin Khan, and the founder Chairman and Managing Director of Aster DM Healthcare, Dr. Azad Moopen on behalf of their respective organisations.
Consul General of Dubai Consulate of Bangladesh, Jamal Hossain, Executive Director and Head of Governance T J Williamson, and Head of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Jaleel PA attend at the signing ceremony, says a press release.


