Most Asian markets rise on recovery hope

HONG KONG, Jan 11: Most Asian equities pushed higher Wednesday as investors were buoyed by China's reopening and optimism that key data due this week will signal a further slowdown in US inflation.

Traders tracked a Wall Street advance as they brushed off fresh warnings that Federal Reserve rates would continue to rise and a World Bank decision to slash its global growth forecast.

After a stumble Tuesday, regional markets resumed the upward push that has characterised the start of the year thanks to China's emergence from nearly three years of zero-Covid isolation.

The reopening, easing of Beijing's tech crackdown and moves to help the property sector have raised hopes for the world's number-two economy, a crucial driver of world growth.

SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes said: "Despite a solid start to the year, there should be a lot more upside to China's stocks, with earnings upgrades to drive further outperformance.

"Although we are not pitching a tent in that camp just yet, many investors are starting to believe China's reopening could be faster than expected on pent-up demand, a robust economic rebound and fewer supply constraints."

Hong Kong rose again, having already added about eight percent so far in 2023. Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Mumbai and Singapore were also in the ascendancy, though there were losses in Shanghai, Wellington, Taipei and Manila.

London, Paris and Frankfurt opened higher.

Focus this week is on Thursday's US consumer price index, which is expected to show that price gains eased further in December.

But while that could possibly allow the Federal Reserve to take a lighter approach to its monetary tightening campaign, policymakers continue to push back against any pivot away from rate hikes. AFP







