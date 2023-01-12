Video
Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 11:18 AM
Pubali Bank appoints Mohammad Ali as MD

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Pubali Bank appoints Mohammad Ali as MD

Pubali Bank appoints Mohammad Ali as MD

Mohammad Ali has been appointed as Managing Director and CEO of Pubali Bank Ltd by the Board of Directors. Prior to appointment as Managing Director, he has been holding the position of Additional Managing Director (AMD) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the bank since July 1, 2020, says a press release.
Mohammad Ali joined in Pubali Bank Ltd. as General Manager and Chief Technical Officer in 2008. Later he was promoted to Deputy Managing Director of the Bank.
Ali held the position of Credit Committee Chairman along with Chief Risk Officer, CAMLCO and CTO of the bank. During his tenure as Deputy Managing Director and Additional Managing Director, he also lead the International Division, Credit Division, Treasury Division, Consumer Credit Division, Card Division etc.
He completed his graduation and post-graduation in Computer Science and Engineering from Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).




