Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 11:18 AM
Home Business

BARVIDA for rationalizing vehicle registration fee

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92
Business Correspondent

BARVIDA (Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicles Importers and Dealers Association) urged Bangladesh Road Transport Authority for rationalizing vehicle registration fee increased last week by an order.
BARVIDA also demanded to demolish the 'dual registration system' which is currently active in the country for once the importers and then for the car buyers.
The demands were made at a meeting between the BARVIDA leaders and the BRTA (Bangladesh Road Transport Authority) Chairman Nur Mohammad Majumder on Tuesday at BRTA Bhaban.
The BARVIDA delegation led by its President Md. Habib Ullah Dawn requested the BRTA Chairman to phase out the 15/20 years old vehicles gradually from the capital to make a healthier dhaka.
The BARVIDA leaders also requested BRTA to include BARVIDA in the vehicle registration process, says a press release.
BARVIDA Secretary General Mohammed Shahidul Islam, Vice President - 1 Md. Aslam Serniabath, Vice President - 2 Reaz Rahman, Treasurer Mohammed Anisur Rahman and Executive members Mohd. Saiful Islam (Samrat), Abu Hossain Bhuiyan (Ranu) and Punom Sharmin Jhilmil and general member Akter hossain Mazumdar attended the meeting.
The BRTA Chairman accepted the BARVIDA proposals positively and assured them of implementing those after necessary examination. High officials of BRTA also attended the meeting.


