Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 11:17 AM
Home Business

4-day Indian Textile Trade Fair kicks off in Dhaka

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Business Correspondent

A four-day Indian Textile Trade Fair in Bangladesh, organized by the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI), kicked off at the International Convention city at Bashundhara, in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Bangladesh Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi inaugurated the fair also attended by Indian High Commissioner in Bangladesh Pranay Verma.
 "Such an event is being held in Bangladesh for the first time. Textile industry players of Surat involved in yarns, fabrics and other sectors of textiles have great business opportunities in Bangladesh," SGCCI President Himanshu Bodawala, said in Dhaka, where he arrived leading 60-member trade team form Surat city in the Indian state of Gujarat.
To make the event a success, the SGCCI is joining hands with Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exports Association, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association and Bangladesh Textile Mills Association among others.
According to Bodawala, Bangladesh is the world's second largest exporter of apparel with business of around USD 44 billion per annum. "At present, Bangladesh is importing textiles products and raw materials worth around USD 6 billion from China and Indian textile goods worth USD 2 billion. Their major imports is yarn, cotton, knitted and woven fabrics in which Surat textile industry is a key player," he said.
Expressing hope that free trade agreement (FTA) will be done between India and Bangladesh, the SGCCI president added, "Once FTA is done, Surat can become a bigger supplier of textile goods. At present, textile goods that are exported to Bangladesh from India are taxable, due to which it is difficult for us to compete with China."




