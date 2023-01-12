Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 11:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt to procure 21 lakh tonnes of fuel oil, 60,000 tonnes fertiliser

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

111Business Correspondent111
The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in its meeting on Wednesday approved separate proposals for procuring some 21 lakh tonnes of fuel oil and 60,000 tonnes of fertilizer to meet the country's growing demand.
The meeting held virtually in Bangladesh Secretariat was presided over by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.
Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said the meeting approved a total of 10 proposals.
He said following a proposal from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) would procure some 20.40 lakh tonnes of refined fuel oil from seven state-owned enterprises of various countries from January-June period of the current year at a cost of around Taka 18,215.52 crore.
The refined fuel oil will be imported from BSP of Indonesia, ENOC of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), IOCL of India, Petrochina of China, PTLCL of Malaysia, PTTT of Thailand and UNIPEC of China.
Mahbub said the BPC would also procure some 60,000 tonnes of diesel from Numaligarh Refinery Limited of India at a cost of around Taka 545.04 crore for the January to December period of the current year.
Following two separate proposals from Bangladesh Chemical Industries                      Corporation (BCIC) it would procure some 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer from Fertiglobe Distribution Limited in the UAE at a cost of around Taka 150.08 crore with per ton fertilizer costing US$470 against previous price of US$480, he said.
Besides, BCIC would procure another 30,000 tonnes of urea fertilizer from the Saudi Arabia at around Taka 149.36 crore where per ton fertilizer would cost US$470 against previous price of US$551.67.
The Additional Secretary further said following a proposal from the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) it would procure some                                 12,500 tonnes of sugar from Srinnova Ispat Private Limited Kolkata, India (local agent: LID, Dhaka) at around Taka 70.02 crore.
Besides, the CCGP meeting approved another proposal from the Ministry of Railways for appointing the joint venture of OCG, Japan, EGIS of France, HSS of Malaysia, and SODEV Consult International Limited Bangladesh as the consultants at around Taka 193.64 crore for the project titled 'Technical Assistance for Railway Connectivity Improvement Project' aimed at conducting feasibility study and detailed designs for some 11 sub projects.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Singer brings Friday offer
Vision launches OLED TV
Farmers’ skill dev a must to increase productivity, reduce cost: FBCCI
‘Trade-based capital flight must be targeted, not genuine imports’
Southeast University  students visit BIAC
Uttara Bank signs agreement with BB
Stocks continue to rise on buying
Inter-bank call money rate soars to 6.78pc


Latest News
Man found dead in Pabna
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Prince Harry’s memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Today's lowest temperature 6.3°C recorded in Chuadanga
Schoolboy killed in Thakurgaon road crash
Air quality: Dhaka world’s 3rd most polluted city this morning
Teenage worker dies jumping off spa centre building during DNCC drive
Peru anti-government protests spread, with clashes in Cusco
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
College student killed in Dhaka's Tejgaon as train hits him
Most Read News
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
Chittagong University expels 17 BCL men among 18
HC declines to hear Minni's bail plea
'We will continue socio-economic development if voted to power again'
PM Hasina likely to visit Japan in April
Tipu, Pritee murders: Feb 27 re-fixed for probe report submission
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city
Video of Nur’s aide threatening to 'arm Rohingyas' draws criticism
No scope of granting bail to Dihan as he commits heinous crime: HC
AL men take position at Bangabandhu Avenue, different streets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft