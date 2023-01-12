Govt to procure 21 lakh tonnes of fuel oil, 60,000 tonnes fertiliser

111Business Correspondent111

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in its meeting on Wednesday approved separate proposals for procuring some 21 lakh tonnes of fuel oil and 60,000 tonnes of fertilizer to meet the country's growing demand.

The meeting held virtually in Bangladesh Secretariat was presided over by Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division Additional Secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said the meeting approved a total of 10 proposals.

He said following a proposal from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) would procure some 20.40 lakh tonnes of refined fuel oil from seven state-owned enterprises of various countries from January-June period of the current year at a cost of around Taka 18,215.52 crore.

The refined fuel oil will be imported from BSP of Indonesia, ENOC of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), IOCL of India, Petrochina of China, PTLCL of Malaysia, PTTT of Thailand and UNIPEC of China.

Mahbub said the BPC would also procure some 60,000 tonnes of diesel from Numaligarh Refinery Limited of India at a cost of around Taka 545.04 crore for the January to December period of the current year.

Following two separate proposals from Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) it would procure some 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertilizer from Fertiglobe Distribution Limited in the UAE at a cost of around Taka 150.08 crore with per ton fertilizer costing US$470 against previous price of US$480, he said.

Besides, BCIC would procure another 30,000 tonnes of urea fertilizer from the Saudi Arabia at around Taka 149.36 crore where per ton fertilizer would cost US$470 against previous price of US$551.67.

The Additional Secretary further said following a proposal from the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) it would procure some 12,500 tonnes of sugar from Srinnova Ispat Private Limited Kolkata, India (local agent: LID, Dhaka) at around Taka 70.02 crore.

Besides, the CCGP meeting approved another proposal from the Ministry of Railways for appointing the joint venture of OCG, Japan, EGIS of France, HSS of Malaysia, and SODEV Consult International Limited Bangladesh as the consultants at around Taka 193.64 crore for the project titled 'Technical Assistance for Railway Connectivity Improvement Project' aimed at conducting feasibility study and detailed designs for some 11 sub projects.





