EU tells TikTok chief to respect data privacy laws

BRUSSELS, Jan 11: The European Union warned online giant TikTok on Tuesday to respect EU law and ensure the safety of European users' data, as the video-sharing app's CEO met with top officials in Brussels.

TikTok, whose parent company ByteDance is Chinese, has come under fierce Western scrutiny in recent months over concerns about how much access Beijing has to user data.

TiKTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew held official talks for the first time with EU vice presidents Margrethe Vestager and Vera Jourova, the bloc's home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson and justice commissioner Didier Reynders.

"I count on TikTok to fully execute its commitments to go the extra mile in respecting EU law and regaining trust of European regulators," Jourova, whose portfolio includes the protection of EU values, tweeted alongside a video of their meeting. AFP









