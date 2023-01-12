Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 11:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

EU tells TikTok chief to respect data privacy laws

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

BRUSSELS, Jan 11: The European Union warned online giant TikTok on Tuesday to respect EU law and ensure the safety of European users' data, as the video-sharing app's CEO met with top officials in Brussels.
TikTok, whose parent company ByteDance is Chinese, has come under fierce Western scrutiny in recent months over concerns about how much access Beijing has to user data.
TiKTok chief executive Shou Zi Chew held official talks for the first time with EU vice presidents Margrethe Vestager and Vera Jourova, the bloc's home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson and justice commissioner Didier Reynders.
"I count on TikTok to fully execute its commitments to go the extra mile in respecting EU law and regaining trust of European regulators," Jourova, whose portfolio includes the protection of EU values, tweeted alongside a video of their meeting.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Singer brings Friday offer
Vision launches OLED TV
Farmers’ skill dev a must to increase productivity, reduce cost: FBCCI
‘Trade-based capital flight must be targeted, not genuine imports’
Southeast University  students visit BIAC
Uttara Bank signs agreement with BB
Stocks continue to rise on buying
Inter-bank call money rate soars to 6.78pc


Latest News
Man found dead in Pabna
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Prince Harry’s memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Today's lowest temperature 6.3°C recorded in Chuadanga
Schoolboy killed in Thakurgaon road crash
Air quality: Dhaka world’s 3rd most polluted city this morning
Teenage worker dies jumping off spa centre building during DNCC drive
Peru anti-government protests spread, with clashes in Cusco
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
College student killed in Dhaka's Tejgaon as train hits him
Most Read News
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
Chittagong University expels 17 BCL men among 18
HC declines to hear Minni's bail plea
'We will continue socio-economic development if voted to power again'
PM Hasina likely to visit Japan in April
Tipu, Pritee murders: Feb 27 re-fixed for probe report submission
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city
Video of Nur’s aide threatening to 'arm Rohingyas' draws criticism
No scope of granting bail to Dihan as he commits heinous crime: HC
AL men take position at Bangabandhu Avenue, different streets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft