Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 11:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Taiwanese apparel maker to set up factory in Gazipur

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 101
Business Desk

Taiwanese apparel maker to set up factory in Gazipur

Taiwanese apparel maker to set up factory in Gazipur

Taiwanese apparel manufacturer Makalot Industrial Co Ltd has signed an agreement with the Bay Economic Zone to acquire space for building a factory in Gazipur.
The company is to invest around $17 million to set up a factory over 10,119 sq-m of space, where around 1,500 employment opportunities will be created.
Bay Group Managing Director Ziaur Rahman and Makalot (BD) Ltd Chairman Chou Hsin Peng signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) office in the capital on Tuesday, says a press release.
The company that produces sportswear, ready-to-wear garments, sleepwear, leisure clothing, and outdoor garments will set up two more factories in Bangladesh if its current endeavor here is successful.
At the agreement signing ceremony, Beza Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun said the organization has been able to create a healthy investment-friendly environment in Bangladesh. Currently, online services to investors are ensured by setting up a one-stop service center.
Makalot (BD) Ltd Chairman Chou Hsin Peng said, "There is a good environment for investment in Bangladesh. We have factories in China, Cambodia, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. Bangladesh is the sixth country where we are setting up a factory. This is our first step in the country, and we will further increase our investment here."
Bay Group Managing Director Ziaur Rahman said, "Makalot will start setting up the factory quickly. We are contacting more Taiwanese companies to invest in Bangladesh. If the investment continues, the Bay Economic Zone will become known as the Taiwanese investment hub."
Makalot Industrial Co Ltd has been working as a global supply chain coordinator since 1990. Their turnover was $1.1 billion in 2022. The company with over 34,000 employees in 18 factories in five countries produces 180 million pieces of garments annually.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Singer brings Friday offer
Vision launches OLED TV
Farmers’ skill dev a must to increase productivity, reduce cost: FBCCI
‘Trade-based capital flight must be targeted, not genuine imports’
Southeast University  students visit BIAC
Uttara Bank signs agreement with BB
Stocks continue to rise on buying
Inter-bank call money rate soars to 6.78pc


Latest News
Man found dead in Pabna
Two-thirds of Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Prince Harry’s memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Today's lowest temperature 6.3°C recorded in Chuadanga
Schoolboy killed in Thakurgaon road crash
Air quality: Dhaka world’s 3rd most polluted city this morning
Teenage worker dies jumping off spa centre building during DNCC drive
Peru anti-government protests spread, with clashes in Cusco
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
College student killed in Dhaka's Tejgaon as train hits him
Most Read News
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
Chittagong University expels 17 BCL men among 18
HC declines to hear Minni's bail plea
'We will continue socio-economic development if voted to power again'
PM Hasina likely to visit Japan in April
Tipu, Pritee murders: Feb 27 re-fixed for probe report submission
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city
Video of Nur’s aide threatening to 'arm Rohingyas' draws criticism
No scope of granting bail to Dihan as he commits heinous crime: HC
AL men take position at Bangabandhu Avenue, different streets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft