WB lowers BD growth forecast further to 5.2pc in FY23

The World Bank (WB) has further reduced growth forecast on gross domestic product (GDP) in Bangladesh saying the country will achieve 5.2 percent growth in the current fiscal 2022-23.

Earlier in October last year, it had posted 6.1 per cent growth for the country's economy and yet higher at 6.7 percent in June last year. However, the WB has predicted 6.2 per cent economic growth (GDP growth) in the next fiscal 2023-24.

According to WB Bangladesh achieved 3.4 percent GDP growth in fiscal 2019-20 due to the impact of corona epidemic but the growth bounced back to 6.9 percent in 2020-21 and 7.2 percent during last fiscal in a corona-free environment.

According to preliminary report of Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) for July-March period of 2021-22, the country has achieved 7.25 percent GDP growth while the government set target for 2022-23 is 7.5 per cent.

The WB has also predicted that the global economic growth in fiscal 2023 will drop to 1.7 per cent which is the lowest in last three decades and almost half of what was predicted six months ago.

In June 2022, the WB said it projected global GDP growth at 3 per cent in 2023 but cut to 1.7 per cent on Tuesday. This growth is the lowest in the last three decades. The World Bank believes that this growth can increase to 2.7 per cent next year 24.

The WB has given this forecast in the report titled 'Global Economic Prospects January 2023', expressing disappointment about the global economic situation. This report was published from WB headquarters this week in Washington DC.

In October last year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in the year 2023, the growth of the world economy may fall to 2.7 per cent. In the latest estimate, the WB has reduced it by 1 percentage point, saying it will come down to 1.7 per cent.

Global growth is slowing sharply due to inflation, rising interest rates and declining investment amid Russia-Ukraine war, the World Bank said in the report as the reason for the bottoming out of the global economic growth.

The world economy has collapsed since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 last year, after the two-and-a-half-year-old corona pandemic. Now a fragile economic situation prevails all over the world pushing the world economy towards recession.

Astonishingly, this recession will happen in first time in more than 80 years that the two global recessions have occurred.

In the report, World Bank President David Malpass said, 'The development crisis is intensifying as the global growth outlook deteriorates. The world is facing a multi-year period of low global GPD growth, he said.









