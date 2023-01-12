Video
'Sports vital to building prosperous Bangladesh'

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Secretary to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief Kamrul Hassan said there is no alternative to sports practice for building a developed and prosperous Bangladesh.
He said Bangladesh has now become capable of raising its head in the global arena as both the boys and girls have already shown outstanding performance in various sports events.
The secretary was addressing the opening ceremony of the 34th annual sports competition 2023 with participation of the children of government officers and employees in Rajshahi division here as chief guest with Commissioner of Rajshahi division GSM Zafarullah in the chair.
Rajshahi Divisional Office of Bangladesh Employees Welfare Board organised the competition at Rajshahi Liberation War Memorial Stadium supported by the commissioner office of Rajshahi division.
Additional Secretary to the Ministry and Public Administration Nabirul Islam, Chairman of Rajshahi Development Authority Dr Ziaul Haque, Deputy Inspector General of Police Abdul Baten, Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Anisur Rahman and Deputy Commissioner Abdul Jalil were present on the occasion.
Around 300 participants, including 145 females, from Rajshahi city and eight districts took part in 44 events of the daylong competition.     BSS


