Wari, Dhaka Wanderers post win in BCL

Wari Club and Dhaka Wanderers Club won their respective matches of the Bangladesh Championship League (BCL) football held on Wednesday at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepoy Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in the city's Kamalapur area.

In the day's match, Wari Club, came from behind, beat Swadhinata Krira Sangha by 2-1 goals with Shakil and Ali Akbar scored one goal each for the winners' in the 51st and 90+6th minutes respectively while Samiul netted the lone goal for the losers' in the 9th minute of the match. BSS









