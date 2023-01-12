Video
Sylhet Strikes report match fixing approach

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

One of the directors of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) franchise Sylhet Strikers reported a match fixing approach after the side made a high flying start to the tournament.
The team authorities have quickly reported the matter to BCB's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU).
BCB Director and BPL Governing Council Member Secretary Ismail Haider Mallick, admitted it but said nothing serious is yet happened to be concerned with this.
"Sylhet Strikers have communicated verbally but they didn't file written complaint. To be honest we receive 8/10 such complaints every week. If ACU thinks it is necessary to investigate, then they will investigate. Still now it is nothing serious," Mallick said on Thusday.
"When ACU receives such a report, it increases its surveillance. Nothing like that happened here. If it is classified information, ACU will not tell us anything without completing the entire investigation."
After the first two seasons, the BPL was temporarily suspended due to the fixing scandal. The then team Dhaka Gladiators and the star cricketer Mohammad Ashraful was banned due to the fixing issue.    BSS


