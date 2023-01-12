

Shakib, Bijoy, Sohan fined for Code of Conduct breach

The players were found guilty and penalised for CoC violations during the Ispahani Bangladesh Premier League T20 2023 match between Fortune Barishal and Rangpur Riders at the SBNCS, Mirpur on Tuesday, says a BCB media release.

Before starting the 2nd batting innings of the game, in which Barishal were chasing 159, Shakib, Sohan and Bijoy engaged in spat with the on-field umpires. The FBs opener Chaturanga de Silva went to take strike as Anamul Haque Bijoy remained at non-striker end, looking which RRs skipper Sohan decided to change his bowler and brought right arm off-break Mahedi in action instead of left-arm orthodox Rakibul Hasan. After which, Shakib instructed Chaturanga to go non-striker's end but umpires didn't permit. Shakib became fiery and came in the centre as well as engage in spat with the umpires. Finally, Rakibul returned with the ball and Chaturanga took the strike.

Shakib and Nurul were both found in breach of Article 2.4 of the BCB Code of Conduct for Players which refers to disobeying an umpire's instruction during a match.

Anamul meanwhile, was penalised for a breach of Article 2.8 of the BCB Code of Conduct for Players for showing dissent at an umpire's decision.

In addition to the fines, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of each player.

The players admitted their offence and accepted the sanction proposed by the Match Referee Akhtar Ahmad and as such, there was no need for formal hearings.

On-field umpires Ravindra Wimalasari and Gazi Sohel, third umpire Morshed Ali Khan and fourth official Mozahid Swapan leveled the charges.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.









