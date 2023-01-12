Fake currency factory unearthed in Khulna

KHULNA, Jan 11: A RAB-6 team of Khulna arrested two members including kingpin of counterfeit currency-making syndicate in the city.

The RAB team also seized counterfeit Taka 14.83 lakh (each Taka one thousand note), huge counterfeit notes-making materials and unearthed a fake note-making factory, Commander of RAB-6 in Khulna Lt Col Mostak Ahmed disclosed the matter on Tuesday at a press briefing held at the RAB-6 headquarters in Labanchara area in the city.

On secret information, a RAB-6 team conducted an operation in Arongghata area on Monday afternoon and arrested two criminals including kingpin of counterfeit-making currency syndicate Md Zahidul Islam, 52, of Arongghata area in the city, and Saiful Zaman, 29, of Rupsha area in the district.

The law-enforcing agencies also seized Taka 10 lakh fake currency (each one thousand fake note) from their possession.

Following their confessional statement, the RAB members conducted another drive on Tuesday noon in Damodar Sahapara area under Fultala Upazila of the district. The RAB team unearthed a counterfeit-making factory of their tenant house and seized Taka 4.83 lakh more fake currency (each one thousand fake note) and fake note-making materials.

The RAB boss said, the criminals have planned for making Taka 20 crore.

Quoting their confessional statement, the RAB commander said they are making fake currency targeting Dhaka International Trade Fare (DITF), Ramadan markets and sacrificial cattle markets.

RAB handed over both criminals to Arongghata Police Station in this connection.