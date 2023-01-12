14 killed, 15 injured in separate road mishaps in seven districts

A total of 14 people including a woman have been killed and at least 15 others injured in separate road accidents in seven districts- Jashore, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Gaibandha, Bagerhat and Barishal, in five days.

JASHORE: Three people were killed and another injured in separate road accidents in Sadar Upazila of the district in three days.

Two men have been killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila.

The deceased were identified as Bulu Mia, 40, and Hazrat Ali, 35, hailed from Jhenidah District.

Police and local sources said Balu and Hazrat were going to Jhenidah from Jashore riding by a motorcycle at night. On the way, they met with an accident at Shantala in Jashore Cantonment area at around 10 pm, which left the duo dead on the spot.

Being informed, fire service personnel recovered the bodies and sent those to the Jashore General Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Jashore Kotwali Police Station (PS) Inspector AKM Shafiqul Alam Chowdhury confirmed the incident.

On the other hand, a man was killed and another injured after being hit by a bus at Chengutia Bazaar under Noapara Union in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Iqbal Sarder, son of late Abdur Rahim Sarder, a resident of Buikara Village under Noapara Municipality in the upazila.

According to police and local sources, a Khulna-bound bus hit Iqbal's motorcycle from opposite side when he was going to Jashore along with his friend in the afternoon, which left the duo seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Abhaynagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Iqbal dead and referred the injured one to Khulna Medical College Hospital.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Noapara Highway PS Siddiqur Rahman said being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.

The law enforcers, however, seized the killer bus and arrested its driver.

A case was filed with the PS against the bus driver and legal steps would be taken in this regard, the OC added.

RAJSHAHI: Three motorcycle riders have been killed in a head-on collision between their bike and a speedy truck in Paba Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident took place at 4pm at Dangerhat under Paba Upazila on Lily Hall crossing and Darusa road. The area is under the jurisdiction of Karnahar PS.

The deceased were identified as Shahin Ali, 40, son of Abu Sayeed of Baharampur area under Rajpara PS in Rajshahi City, Sohag Ali, 28, son of Md Bablu of the same area; and Rakib Ali, 26, son of Anwar Hossain, a resident of Kathalbaria area under Kashiadanga PS in the city.

Karnahar PS OC Ismail Hossain said three riders on board their motorcycle were entering the city in the afternoon, while an iron-rod loaded truck was going out of the city. The truck and motorcycle collided head-on in front of Dangerhat School, leaving Shahin and Sohag dead on the spot.

Critically injured Rakib was rescued and taken to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH), where an on-duty doctor pronounced him dead.

The OC said the driver fled the scene after the accident leaving his truck behind. The truck was seized, while three dead bodies were kept at the RMCH morgue.

However, necessary legal measures would be taken in this regard, the OC added.

RANGPUR: Three people were killed and at least 10 others injured in a head-on collision between two passenger-laden buses in Taraganj Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The accident took place in Chikli Doalipara area on the Rangpur-Dinajpur highway of the upazila at around 7:30 am.

One of the deceased was identified as Abul Kalam, 40, son of late Foymullah, a resident of Ranipur Village under Nashratpur Union in Chirirbandar Upazila of the district.

The injured were admitted to Taraganj Upazila Health Complex and Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

According to police and local sources, a Rangpur-bound bus of 'Tripti Paribahan' from Saidpur collided head-on with another bus of 'Saimon Paribahan' coming from the opposite direction in Doalipara area on the highway in the morning, leaving three people dead on the spot and at least 10 others injured.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Taraganj Highway PS OC Sheikh Mahbub Morshed confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to identify the unidentified deceased and necessary steps will be taken in this connection.

GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A helper of a truck was killed as a truck overturned in Panchbhag Union under Gafargaon Upazila in the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Apu Mia, 19, was the son of Abdur Rahman, hailed from Pakundia Upazila in the district.

According to police and local sources, a sand-laden truck overturned in Balumahal area in the morning as its driver lost control over its steering, leaving its helper Apu Mia dead on the spot.

Being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body from the scene.

Pagla PS OC Rasheduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that a case was filed with the PS in this regard and the law enforcers are trying to arrest the driver of the truck.

GAIBANDHA: Two people including a woman have been killed and four others injured in a road accident in Gobindaganj Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Dulali Begum, 50, wife of Abu Bakar Siddique, a resident of Uttar Sholagari Village, and Rshidul Islam Rubel, 40, a resident of Palashbari Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said the deceased were going toward Gobindaganj Town from Kochashahar Bazar riding by an auto-rickshaw in the morning. On the way, a sand-laden truck coming from the opposite direction hit the auto-rickshaw in Sonarpara area, leaving Dulali Begum dead on the spot and five others injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed them to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, where Rubel was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies.

Gobindaganj PS OC Bulbul Islam confirmed the incident.

BAGERHAT: Police recovered the body of a helper of a bus on Monday morning, three days after an accident held in Shuvodia Village under Fakirhat Upazila of the district.

Deceased Md Juwel, 40, was the son of Selim Reja, hailed from Mahirbari Village under Rupsa Upazila in the district.

According to police and local sources, a passenger-laden bus was overturned and fell into a ditch in Shuvodia Village of the upazila after losing its control over the steering on Friday morning.

Though all passengers were safe but the helper was missing till then.

Later on, police recovered the bus from the ditch on Sunday morning.

On Monday morning, locals saw the body of Juwel floating on water in the ditch and informed police.

Fakirhat Model PS OC said being informed, police rushed there and recovered the body.

The body was, later, sent to Bagerhat Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.

BARISHAL: A man was killed in a road accident in the city recently.

The deceased was identified as Bikash Saha, 35, son of late Boloram Saha, a resident of Daptarkhana area in the city. He was an employee at Reymond Tailors on the Katpatti Road in the city.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Kotwali Model PS Raqib Hossain said Bikash was returning home from Rupatali area on Friday night riding by a motorcycle.

On the way, the motorcycle hit hard the road divider in Amtalar Mor area under Kotwali Model PS in the city after losing its control over the steering, which left Bikash seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the man dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy as per their request.

However, an unnatural death case was filed with Kotwali Model PS in this regard, the SI added.









