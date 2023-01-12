Video
Home Countryside

Bank officer jailed in Noakhali graft case

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Our Correspondent


NOAKHALI, Jan 11: A court in the district sentenced a bank officer to 11 years of rigorous imprisonment in an embezzlement case filed in 2003.
Noakhali District Special Court Judge ANM Morshed Khan handed down the verdict on Monday.
Convict Abdul Latif Bhuiyan, a resident of Debidwar Upazila in Cumilla District, was a former officer of Rupali Bank at its Poddar Bazar Branch in Laxmipur District.
The court also fined the convict Tk 17 lakh.
According to the ACC sources, Abdul Latif Bhuiyan embezzled Tk 4,72,058,74 while working as the 2nd officer at Rupali Bank Poddar Bazar Branch from 1995 to 2010. In 2003, a case was registered against him for embezzling Tk 15,43,027.


