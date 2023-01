Chattogram Hill Tracts Hill Students' Council in Rangamati















Chattogram Hill Tracts Hill Students' Council in Rangamati formed an hour-long human chain in front of Rangamati Medical College on Wednesday, demanding name of a hall after the name of Monir Hossain and the rehabilitation of his family members. Monir Hossain, who played an active role in establishing Rangamati Medical College, was killed by some terrorists of JSS group on January 10, 2015. photo: observer