Three arrested for killing auto-rickshaw driver

FENI, Jan 11: Police arrested three people in connection with killing an auto-rickshaw driver in the district.

Superintend of Police (SP) Zakir Hasan confirmed the matter in a press briefing held at his office in the town on Wednesday morning.

The SP said Md Abul Hossain Kala Mia, 51, an auto-rickshaw driver and a resident of Sutalpur Village under Farhadnagar Union, was hacked to injure by some miscreants in Limua Union of the district on January 6 last. The killers, later, fled away along with Kala Mia's auto-rickshaw and Tk 30,000 in cash.

Locals rescued injured Kala Mia and took him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries on January 8.

The deceased's brother Iqbal Hossain lodged a case with Feni Model Police Station (PS) in this regard.

Following this, police arrested three persons from Sitakunda PS area in Chattogram.

The arrested men are: Nur Nabi, 25, son of Mominul Haque of Pashchim Chhanua Village in Feni Sadar Upazila; and his two associates Ziaur Rahman, 42, and Yusuf, 55.

Additional SP (ASP) Shahadat Hossain, ASP Thoyai Ang Pru Marma, Officer-in-Charge of Feni Model PS and District Traffic Police Inspector Anwarul Azim were also present at the press briefing.







