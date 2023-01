Bangladesh Red Crescent Society distributed blankets among the





















Bangladesh Red Crescent Society distributed blankets among the cold-hit destitute people at Ramkrishna Mission in Mission Para area in Narayanganj City on Tuesday night. The photo shows Narayanganj Zilla Parishad Chairman Babu Chandan Shill handing over a blanket to a recipient. Moaharaj Eknathananda of Ramkrishna Mission and FBCCI Director Prabir Kumar Saha were also present at that time. photo: observer