Five found dead in four districts

Five people including a teenage boy and an elderly man have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts - Natore, Narsingdi, Feni and Pirojpur, in two days.

NATORE: Two men were found dead in separate incidents in Baraigram and Sadar upazilas of the district on Monday and Tuesday.

Police recovered the body of man, who was handcuffed, from a ditch in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could not be known immediately.

According to police sources, locals spotted the body of the man wearing handcuff with its hands in a ditch in Majhgaon Village of the upazila at around 10:45 am and informed the matter to police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the ditch and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Baraigram Police Station (PS) Abu Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.

Earlier, police recovered the body of a young man from a banana orchard in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.

According to police, locals spotted the body in a banana orchard at Majhdigha Village and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Natore Sadar PS OC Md Nashim Ahmed confirmed the matter.

NARSINGDI: Police on Tuesday morning recovered the body of a teenage boy from a banana orchard in Palash Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Ismail, 16, son of Ibrahim Munshi, a resident of Karimpur Bilpar Village under Karimpur Union.

Police said locals spotted the body of the boy in a banana orchard in Darichar Edgah area and informed police.

On information, police recovered the body from the orchard and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Palash PS OC Emdadul Haque confirmed the matter.

FENI: Police recovered the body of a young man from Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday evening.

The deceased was identified as Md Manik, 30, hailed from Pirojpur District.

Police sources said locals spotted the body of the youth lying in Battala area on the Feni-Sonagazi road at around 7 pm and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Feni General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Feni Model PS OC Nizam Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from a ditch in Purba Posharibunia Village under Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.

According to police sources, locals spotted the body in a ditch in Nathpara area of the village in the afternoon when they went to the field for work and informed the matter to police.

Bhandaria PS OC Md Ashikuzzaman said on information, police rushed there and recovered the body.

