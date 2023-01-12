Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 11:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Five found dead in four districts

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Our Correspondents

Five people including a teenage boy and an elderly man have been found dead in separate incidents in four districts - Natore, Narsingdi, Feni and Pirojpur, in two days.
NATORE: Two men were found dead in separate incidents in Baraigram and Sadar upazilas of the district on Monday and Tuesday.
Police recovered the body of man, who was handcuffed, from a ditch in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could not be known immediately.
According to police sources, locals spotted the body of the man wearing handcuff with its hands in a ditch in Majhgaon Village of the upazila at around 10:45 am and informed the matter to police.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the ditch and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Baraigram Police Station (PS) Abu Siddique confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to identify the deceased.
Earlier, police recovered the body of a young man from a banana orchard in Sadar Upazila of the district on Monday night.
The identity of the deceased was not known immediately.
According to police, locals spotted the body in a banana orchard at Majhdigha Village and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body from the spot and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Natore Sadar PS OC Md Nashim Ahmed confirmed the matter.
NARSINGDI:  Police on Tuesday morning recovered the body of a teenage boy from a banana orchard in Palash Upazila of the district.
The deceased was identified as Ismail, 16, son of Ibrahim Munshi, a resident of Karimpur Bilpar Village under Karimpur Union.
Police said locals spotted the body of the boy in a banana orchard in Darichar Edgah area and informed police.
On information, police recovered the body from the orchard and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Palash PS OC Emdadul Haque confirmed the matter.
FENI: Police recovered the body of a young man from Sadar Upazila in the district on Monday evening.
The deceased was identified as Md Manik, 30, hailed from Pirojpur District.
Police sources said locals spotted the body of the youth lying in Battala area on the Feni-Sonagazi road at around 7 pm and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Feni General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Feni Model PS OC Nizam Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.
BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: Police recovered the body of an elderly man from a ditch in Purba Posharibunia Village under Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.
The identity of the deceased could not be known immediately.
According to police sources, locals spotted the body in a ditch in Nathpara area of the village in the afternoon when they went to the field for work and informed the matter to police.
Bhandaria PS OC Md Ashikuzzaman said on information, police rushed there and recovered the body.
Members of PBI, DB and CID also visited the scene.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fake currency factory unearthed in Khulna
14 killed, 15 injured in separate road mishaps in seven districts
Bank officer jailed in Noakhali graft case
Chattogram Hill Tracts Hill Students' Council in Rangamati
Three arrested for killing auto-rickshaw driver
Bangladesh Red Crescent Society distributed blankets among the
Five found dead in four districts
MPA Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa distributed


Latest News
Man found dead in Pabna
Ijtema ground packed up with devotees
Prince Harry’s memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Today's lowest temperature 6.3°C recorded in Chuadanga
Schoolboy killed in Thakurgaon road crash
Air quality: Dhaka world’s 3rd most polluted city this morning
Teenage worker dies jumping off spa centre building during DNCC drive
Peru anti-government protests spread, with clashes in Cusco
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
College student killed in Dhaka's Tejgaon as train hits him
Most Read News
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
Chittagong University expels 17 BCL men among 18
HC declines to hear Minni's bail plea
'We will continue socio-economic development if voted to power again'
PM Hasina likely to visit Japan in April
Tipu, Pritee murders: Feb 27 re-fixed for probe report submission
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city
Video of Nur’s aide threatening to 'arm Rohingyas' draws criticism
No scope of granting bail to Dihan as he commits heinous crime: HC
AL men take position at Bangabandhu Avenue, different streets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft