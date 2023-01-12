Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 11:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

SBMCH flooded with child patients for biting cold

Published : Thursday, 12 January, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

BARISHAL, Jan 11: Seven children died of cold-related diseases in Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in the district in the last one week.
According to SBMCH sources, these children died in the Child Ward of the hospital. Already 3,500 children have been admitted with different cold diseases including asthma and pneumonia to government hospitals in the southern region.
Physicians and nurses of the SBMCH are hiccupping to treat increasing child patients.
Due to biting cold, patients cannot be kept on the floor because of space shortage. Despite that many child patients have been accommodated on the floor. On an average, two-three children are kept on a single bed, along their mothers and relatives.
On January 4 in the southern region, a 9.8 degree Celsius temperature was recorded.
The bone-chilling cold is triggered by the north-west Himalayan cold breeze.
The cold has been prevailing in the region for more than one week.
A total of 15 nurses of 3 units of the Child Ward are getting no rest. Five intern doctors are passing busy time with one specialist doctor.
In-Charge of the Child Ward said, "We have to face extra pressure of patients every winter season."
More than 150 patients on 36 beds are taking treatment.  
In the last one week, one child died on an average daily, doctors said.
According to the Child Ward, about 3,000 children were treated in the last week.
Relatives complained, good treatment is hampered as three children are in a bed with relatives.
Director of SBMCH Dr. Saiful Islam said, "Due to lack of doctors, we can't open separate Child Ward."
The Surgery Department in the 3rd floor will be shifted within few days, and after setting 100 beds, Unit 1 and 2 of the Child Ward will be set up, he added.
Specialist doctors advised taking extra care of children and old        people.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fake currency factory unearthed in Khulna
14 killed, 15 injured in separate road mishaps in seven districts
Bank officer jailed in Noakhali graft case
Chattogram Hill Tracts Hill Students' Council in Rangamati
Three arrested for killing auto-rickshaw driver
Bangladesh Red Crescent Society distributed blankets among the
Five found dead in four districts
MPA Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa distributed


Latest News
Man found dead in Pabna
Turag ground fills up with devotees
Prince Harry’s memoir opens at a record-setting sales pace
Today's lowest temperature 6.3°C recorded in Chuadanga
Schoolboy killed in Thakurgaon road crash
Air quality: Dhaka world’s 3rd most polluted city this morning
Teenage worker dies jumping off spa centre building during DNCC drive
Peru anti-government protests spread, with clashes in Cusco
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
College student killed in Dhaka's Tejgaon as train hits him
Most Read News
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
Chittagong University expels 17 BCL men among 18
HC declines to hear Minni's bail plea
'We will continue socio-economic development if voted to power again'
PM Hasina likely to visit Japan in April
Tipu, Pritee murders: Feb 27 re-fixed for probe report submission
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city
Video of Nur’s aide threatening to 'arm Rohingyas' draws criticism
No scope of granting bail to Dihan as he commits heinous crime: HC
AL men take position at Bangabandhu Avenue, different streets
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft