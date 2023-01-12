SBMCH flooded with child patients for biting cold

BARISHAL, Jan 11: Seven children died of cold-related diseases in Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in the district in the last one week.

According to SBMCH sources, these children died in the Child Ward of the hospital. Already 3,500 children have been admitted with different cold diseases including asthma and pneumonia to government hospitals in the southern region.

Physicians and nurses of the SBMCH are hiccupping to treat increasing child patients.

Due to biting cold, patients cannot be kept on the floor because of space shortage. Despite that many child patients have been accommodated on the floor. On an average, two-three children are kept on a single bed, along their mothers and relatives.

On January 4 in the southern region, a 9.8 degree Celsius temperature was recorded.

The bone-chilling cold is triggered by the north-west Himalayan cold breeze.

The cold has been prevailing in the region for more than one week.

A total of 15 nurses of 3 units of the Child Ward are getting no rest. Five intern doctors are passing busy time with one specialist doctor.

In-Charge of the Child Ward said, "We have to face extra pressure of patients every winter season."

More than 150 patients on 36 beds are taking treatment.

In the last one week, one child died on an average daily, doctors said.

According to the Child Ward, about 3,000 children were treated in the last week.

Relatives complained, good treatment is hampered as three children are in a bed with relatives.

Director of SBMCH Dr. Saiful Islam said, "Due to lack of doctors, we can't open separate Child Ward."

The Surgery Department in the 3rd floor will be shifted within few days, and after setting 100 beds, Unit 1 and 2 of the Child Ward will be set up, he added.

Specialist doctors advised taking extra care of children and old people.











