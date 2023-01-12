Elderly woman dies after being hit by bus





A elderly woman was killed when a bus hit her in capital’s Elephant Road on Wednesday.





Rokeya Begum, 60, lived in a rented house in Demra's Konapara along with her daughter Rawshon Ara Begum. She used to work as a caregiver for an elderly person at a house in the New Market area.





The woman came out from the house Wednesday to catch a bus at Elephant Road BATA Signal to meet her daughter in Demra, police said.





A bus of Malanch Paribahan hit Rokeya while she was trying to get on a bus. She died on the spot, Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Police Outpost, said.

The body has been kept at the DMCH morgue for postmortem, he added.















