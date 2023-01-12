One killed in Dinajpur road accident



A man was killed as a motorcycle rammed his bicycle at Pirganj-Nawabganj regional highway under Birampur upazila in Dinajpur district on Wednesday afternoon.





Deceased Abdul Jalil, 60, was the son of late Sobhan Mia and resident of Bhagapati village under Polipragpur union under the upazila.





According to locals, a speeding motorcycle hit Jalil’s bicycle from behind when he was going to his house that left him critically injured.





Locals rushed him to Birampur Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.





Birampur Police Station officer-in-charge Sumon Kumar Mohonto confirmed the matter.





