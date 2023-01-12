Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 12 January, 2023, 12:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

One killed in Dinajpur road accident

Published : Wednesday, 11 January, 2023 at 9:03 PM  Count : 166
Upazila Representative

One killed in Dinajpur road accident

One killed in Dinajpur road accident


A man was killed as a motorcycle rammed his bicycle at Pirganj-Nawabganj regional highway under Birampur upazila in Dinajpur district on Wednesday afternoon.

Deceased Abdul Jalil, 60, was the son of late Sobhan Mia and resident of Bhagapati village under Polipragpur union under the upazila.

According to locals, a speeding motorcycle hit Jalil’s bicycle from behind when he was going to his house that left him critically injured.

Locals rushed him to Birampur Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Birampur Police Station officer-in-charge Sumon Kumar Mohonto confirmed the matter.

MR/SA


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
College student killed in Dhaka's Tejgaon as train hits him
Youth killed in Feni road accident
Housewife found dead in Munshiganj
Child injured in clash, died at Bagura
Missing man found dead in Pabna
Daughter dies falling from father's motorcycle
Minor boy killed in Bhola road accident
One killed in Dinajpur road accident


Latest News
Junior AHF Cup: Bangladesh beat Thailand 3-0 to make final
College student killed in Dhaka's Tejgaon as train hits him
Explosion near Foreign Ministry in Kabul kills 5 : Official
Cardinal Pell, whose convictions were overturned, dies at 81
Youth killed in Feni road accident
Housewife found dead in Munshiganj
Child injured in clash, died at Bagura
Missing man found dead in Pabna
Daughter dies falling from father's motorcycle
Minor boy killed in Bhola road accident
Most Read News
Chittagong University expels 17 BCL men among 18
HC declines to hear Minni's bail plea
BNP men throng at Nayapaltan, police on high alert in city
WB warns global economy could tip into recession in 2023
'We will continue socio-economic development if voted to power again'
Tipu, Pritee murders: Feb 27 re-fixed for probe report submission
PM Hasina likely to visit Japan in April
Video of Nur’s aide threatening to 'arm Rohingyas' draws criticism
AL men take position at Bangabandhu Avenue, different streets
Court orders arrest of Brazil's ex-minister
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft