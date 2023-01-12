US Aviation resumes flights after ground stop following computer outage



People look at a video display showing flight delays and cancellations at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023. AP

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is lifting a ground stop on flights across the U.S. following a computer outage early Wednesday that resulted in thousands of delays and hundreds of cancellations quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide, reports AP.



The FAA ordered all departing flights grounded early Wednesday morning, but lifted that order just before 9 a.m. Eastern after several hours.



However, delays and cancellations continue to snowball.



More than 3,700 flights were delayed and more than 640 were cancelled.



The stop order by the FAA impacts almost all flights of shippers and commercial airlines.



More than 21,000 flights were scheduled to take off in the US on Wednesday, mostly domestic trips, and about 1,840 international flights expected to fly to the US, according to aviation data firm Cirium.



Some medical flights could get clearance and the outage did not impact any military operations or mobility.



The White House initially said that there is no evidence of a cyberattack, President Joe Biden said "we don't know'' and told reporters he's directed the Department of Transportation to investigate the cause of the disruption.



Biden addressed the FAA issue Wednesday before leaving the White House to accompany his wife to a medical procedure at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside of Washington.



Delays were concentrated along the East Coast, but they are spreading quickly to the West Coast.



The FAA said it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System.



The agency said that some functions are beginning to come back on line, but that "National Airspace System operations remain limited.''



