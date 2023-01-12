Man jailed for life for trading drugs in Chattogram

A Chattogram court on Wednesday sentenced a drug trader to life term imprisonment for trading drugs.





The Court of Chattogram 4th Metropolitan Additional Sessions Judge Nargis Akter awarded life term imprisonment to Md Tanvir, 38, for trading drugs in the city.





The court also fined Tk 5,000 to Tanvir, in default, he will have to suffer more one year imprisonment.





According to the prosecution story in brief is that a team of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), acting on a tip-off, detained drug trader Tanvir with 49,400 pieces of Yaba tablets from Sikolbaha area on September 12, in 2020.





RAB official Sirajul Islam filed a case with Karnaphuli thana against the alleged drug trader on the same day.





The court framed charges against the convicted person on December 21 in 2021.

The court announced the verdict in presence of the accused after examining a total of nine prosecution witnesses out of 11.



