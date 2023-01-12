Over 1,200 flights delayed across US after FAA computer outage



Most delays were concentrated along the East Coast and airlines said that they were aware of the situation and beginning to suspend flights. (File photo/AP)

A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday brought flights to a standstill across the United States, the Associated Press (AP) reports.



According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, more than 1,200 flights within, into, and out of the US have been delayed. An additional 91 flights within, into or out of the United States were also canceled.



The FAA said it had ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.



Flights already in the air were allowed to continue to their destinations.



The FAA said it was working to restore a system that alerts pilots to hazards and changes to airport facilities and procedures that had stopped processing updated information.



There is no evidence of a cyberattack in the FAA system outage that grounded flights across the country on Wednesday and President Joe Biden has ordered an investigation, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.



Biden, speaking to reporters at the White House, said, "Aircraft can still land safely but not take off right now."



A total of 1,230 flights were delayed within, into or out of the United States as of 7.19 am ET, flight tracking website FlightAware showed, without citing reasons. Another 103 within, into or out of the country were also canceled.

END/SZA